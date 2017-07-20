Sports Direct doubles net debt as profits fall 60%

Sports Direct spent £317m on a portfolio of freehold property last year, nearly doubling its net debt even as profits slumped and executives worked to replace a £788m bank facility that is due to expire in just over a year.

Unveiling a 59 per cent fall in underlying profit before tax to £113.7m, the company said it had appointed a permanent chief financial officer, naming Jon Kempster to a role that had been vacant since 2013.

The sportswear chain run by its billionaire founder Mike Ashley said Mr Kempster had “a wealth of public company experience in multinational organisations across multiple sectors”, including at Wincanton, a logistics group that he left in 2012. He has since been working at JVM Group, “a private company selling construction equipment” and will join Sports Direct in September.

The retailer blamed falling profits in the year to April on a slide in the value of sterling, which increases the cost of imported goods, as well as a 55 per cent increase in the depreciation charge as the chain revamps its stores.

The company’s UK stores delivered a 7.8 per cent operating margin on sales of more than £2bn. The brands business, which owns labels such as Karrimor and Lonsdale, also remained profitable.

But Sports Direct was unable to stem losses in its international stores and its “premium” retail business, which includes upscale Flannels.

Group revenues were up by 11.7 per cent from the previous year.

Although best known for running chaotic, dingy stores on shabby high streets, Sports Direct has lately favoured bigger shops in smarter neighbourhoods as part of its plan to improve relations with fashion brands and become the “Selfridges of sport”.

Its least popular “flagship” store was still twice as profitable as an average location, the company said. The new openings had attracted brands including Asics, the maker of premium running shoes.

Sports Direct’s share price gained 7.5 per cent in morning London trading on Thursday, reaching 323p, in a sign of shareholders’ relief that the announcement revealed no unexpected setbacks after a year of lurid allegations surrounding the company’s treatment of workers and the business practices of Mr Ashley.

The chief executive this month testified in a court case brought by a former banker who said the billionaire owed him £14m as a result of an alcohol-fuelled conversation in a pub.

Sports Direct’s multimillion pound property deals could prove lucrative for one close associate of Mr Ashley.

Michael Murray, who heads the chain’s property team and is said to be the boyfriend of Mr Ashley’s daughter, Anna, will from next year be in line to receive up to 25 per cent of any “value added” by his work.

The figure will be determined using an unspecified formula at the “absolute discretion” of Sports Direct’s non-executive directors, including Keith Hellawell, a former West Yorkshire chief constable who had little experience of top-flight business before he became chairman of Sports Direct.

Independent shareholders have voted for Mr Hellawell’s removal twice in the past year, only for Mr Ashley to use his controlling stake to force the appointment through.

“I hope that the progress we have made over the last 12 months will be taken into account by shareholders prior to the next shareholder vote at our AGM in 2017,” Mr Hellawell said.

Sports Direct said it was “currently making appropriate arrangements for post-September 2018”, when its £788m unsecured bank facility is due to expire.

The company reported net debt of £182m, up 82 per cent from last year. It has about £390m of bank loans and overdrafts.