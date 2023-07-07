Aylin Bayhan

Minka Jewels gold and pink-tourmaline Athena necklace, £2,100

Diesel modal-mix trousers, £650, farfetch.com

Emilia Wickstead cotton denim Kerina top, £740, net-a-porter.com

Prada bio-acetate Symbole sunglasses, £370

Miu Miu silk and raffia visor, £430, matchesfashion.com

The inspiration: Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie
The inspiration: Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie © Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures
Bobbin Hummingbird bicycle, £589

Nounou cotton No 3 bikini, £220

Millet leather and suede Angel sneakers, £195

Hay glass spoons, £45 for set of two, libertylondon.com

Saint Laurent gold oversized chain bracelet, £41,500

Skims ribbed-cotton playsuit, £78

Louis Vuitton Spell On You, £235 for 100ml EDP

Dior leather Key small bag, £3,700

Commando faux-patent-leather crop top, £89, revolveclothing.fr

Casablanca table tennis set, €360

Magis metal Archetoys American toy car, £186, farfetch.com

Pleats Please Issey Miyake polyester pleated dress, £350

Alessi stainless-steel 9093/1 kettle, £122

Roksanda printed silk twill trousers, £695

Rollerblade Microblade children’s rollerskates, £80

Le Creuset cast-iron casserole dish, €315

Norma Kamali reversible stretch polyester Marissa swimsuit, $145

Robie in her Barbie world
Adidas by Stella McCartney recycled-polyester shorts, £91, farfetch.com

Loewe leather Nail Polish mules, £895

Smeg stand mixer, £499, fenwick.co.uk

