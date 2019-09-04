Italy’s president has given the green light to a new coalition government expected to be less confrontational towards the EU and push the anti-migrant populist leader Matteo Salvini’s League party back into opposition.

Following a meeting in Rome between president Sergio Mattarella and Giuseppe Conte, who will lead the coalition between the Five Star Movement and Democratic party (PD) as prime minister, the new government is expected to be formally sworn in tomorrow.

“There is a parliamentary majority and a government has been formed,” Mr Mattarella said in a press conference.

Mr Conte said that the veteran PD member of European Parliament Roberto Gualtieri will serve as economy minister in the new government, while Luigi Di Maio, leader of the Five Star Movement, would be foreign minister. Out of the 21 ministers 10 are from the Five Star Movement and nine from the PD, with the remaining from smaller parties or independents.