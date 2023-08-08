Work has changed immeasurably since the pandemic – and office design has adapted too. Laura Beales, co-founder and chief operating officer of Tally Workspace, tells host Isabel Berwick why beer taps are out and phone booths are in, while Ebbie Wisecarver, head of Global Design and Development at WeWork, discusses how the company’s approach to design has matured since Covid-19. Finally, FT columnist Simon Kuper discusses how he made his perfect office: a beautifully appointed, 19th-century flat in Paris.

Want more? For a limited time this summer, we're making related articles FREE to read for all Working It listeners. See:

How I made my perfect office

After 25 years working alone, I tried WeWork

Hybrid working enters a third dimension

Privacy at work and the rise of the ‘quiet space’

FT subscriber? Sign up for the weekly Working It newsletter with one click here. We cover all things workplace and management — plus exclusive reporting on trends, tips and what’s coming next.

We'd love to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? What topics should we tackle? Email the team at workingit@ft.com or Isabel directly at isabel.berwick@ft.com.

Follow Isabel on LinkedIn

On Twitter, you can follow Isabel at @IsabelBerwick

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Subscribe to Working It wherever you get your podcasts — and do leave us a review!

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Produced by Mischa Frankl-Duval. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa and the sound engineer is Simon Panayi.