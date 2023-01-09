This time of the year there is a lot of talk around healthy eating, wellness and – maybe my least favourite term of all – “clean eating”. I’ve never really understood what people mean by clean eating. What makes food “clean” versus “dirty”? To me, it simply means whole fruits and vegetables (and sometimes animals), grown and raised well, and cooked and seasoned properly, with salt and a little fat.

Different varieties of cabbage © Adrianna Glaviano

Gohar with the finished chou farci © Adrianna Glaviano

In my eyes, cabbage is the perfect embodiment of that. It is easy to grow, satisfying, nutritious, inexpensive and generous. A whole head of cabbage can yield many meals for many friends. And when cooked with care and consideration, it can also feel indulgent. Who says healthy eating shouldn’t be indulgent? Cabbage is a perfect 10.

Almost every culture has its own way of preparing cabbage

I understand the scepticism. After all, it’s hard to name a vegetable that’s more paradoxical. On one hand cabbage is universal and beloved, and on the other it is loathed. Almost every culture has its own way of preparing or preserving it. I grew up watching my grandmother in Cairo neatly laying out blanched cabbage leaves on a marble counter to prep them for their ration of rice. Each leaf was meticulously folded onto itself and wrapped like a perfect little parcel. The parcels were uniform in size – long and lean, like soldiers standing shoulder-to-shoulder. They would then be lined up in a large pot, and get a steaming.

Cabbage shredded for the soup © Adrianna Glaviano

Chou farci: a “glorious meal out of the humble cruciferous” © Adrianna Glaviano (2) Cabbage soup and chou farci

I’m still fond of stuffed cabbage but prefer a preparation that layers the cabbage leaves on top of each other, as opposed to stuffing them individually. The process is less time-consuming and the result more beautiful. As the farmers’ market in New York, where I live, becomes more limited at this time of the year, there is no better time to build a menu around one of the few vegetables that comes into season.

I like to start with a cabbage soup. Cabbage makes a soup that is richer than the sum of its parts. A few simple ingredients can result in something far more decadent. Consider this less of a recipe and more of a blueprint. Gather a head of cabbage (any type is fine), two onions, two cloves of garlic, a bay leaf, a piece of parmesan cheese, and half a cup of starch of your choice. This can be farro (my favourite), or rice, or even some cubed potatoes. Remove the cabbage core and other tough parts before chopping with the onion and garlic. Sweat the onion in some olive oil, butter and salt. Add the cabbage, bay leaf and garlic, and cook, covered, until the cabbage has softened – for about 30 minutes. Then cover with water, add a piece of parmesan rind and the starch you are using. Cook for another 30 minutes, or until the starch is soft. I like to serve cabbage soup with a soft-boiled egg, and shower with more grated parmesan and a little olive oil. Dish it up in a fancy silver tureen and you have yourself cabbage soup royale.

“Almost every culture has its own way of preparing or preserving cabbage,” says Gohar © Adrianna Glaviano (2) The soup is served with soft-boiled eggs, parmesan and olive oil

There is something really nice about serving a hearty soup in winter as a main course, but if you’re looking for a more elaborate preparation here is a stuffed cabbage – or chou farci – recipe that makes another glorious meal out of the humble cruciferous. It is a vegetarian recipe without meaning to be – sometimes my favourite kinds of recipes. The mushroom filling feels hearty and rich. The end result is cabbage fit for kings – but the steps to get there are relatively simple.

@lailacooks

Chou farci

A slice of chou farci, or stuffed cabbage © Adrianna Glaviano

Quantity Ingredient 1 large head cabbage (I used Savoy cabbage) 4 tbsp butter Olive oil 1 yellow onion, chopped 2 bay leaves 3 garlic cloves, chopped 2 large carrots, chopped A few sprigs of thyme 500g mushrooms of your choice, finely chopped 3 tbsp concentrated tomato paste 1 cup vegetable stock (or water) 2 eggs, beaten ⅓ cup dried breadcrumbs A bunch of parsley, chopped