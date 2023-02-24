All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In 1922, the Renovated Church — backed by the state security services — broke away from which other Church?

Which two-word phrase for a lazy person was popularised by the cartoonist Robert Armstrong in the 1980s?

What’s the highest-grossing stop-motion animation film in movie history?

At the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, which fictional character played keyboards for the Chariots of Fire theme?

In which war did Lord Byron die?

Which word occurs in the titles of classic children’s books by Philippa Pearce in 1958 and Frances Hodgson Burnett in 1911?

The First Triumvirate in Ancient Rome consisted of Pompey, Crassus and who else?

What are the names of the two cantankerous old hecklers in The Muppets?

The 1998 number one single “Chocolate Salty Balls”, sung by Isaac Hayes, was credited to whom?