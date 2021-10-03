We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Secondary Schools news every morning.

Specification:

Changing Spaces and Hazardous Earth

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

La Palma’s volcano thrills onlookers — but should the ‘lava chasers’ be stopped?

Outline the background to the Cumbre Vieja eruption: length of time of current eruption, numbers evacuated, location.

What are the economic benefits of volcano tourism for La Palma and other places around the world?

Outline the negative social, economic and environmental effects of volcano tourism on places like La Palma. Additional questions:

Research the tectonic processes responsible for the eruption on La Palma. Essay question:

‘Volcano tourism brings more benefits than drawbacks to places like La Palma.’ Discuss (16 marks)

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun