Specification:

  • Changing Spaces and Hazardous Earth

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

La Palma’s volcano thrills onlookers — but should the ‘lava chasers’ be stopped?

  • Outline the background to the Cumbre Vieja eruption: length of time of current eruption, numbers evacuated, location.

  • What are the economic benefits of volcano tourism for La Palma and other places around the world?

  • Outline the negative social, economic and environmental effects of volcano tourism on places like La Palma.

    Additional questions:

  • Research the tectonic processes responsible for the eruption on La Palma.

    Essay question:

  • ‘Volcano tourism brings more benefits than drawbacks to places like La Palma.’ Discuss (16 marks)

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

