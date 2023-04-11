Corporate America is facing its sharpest drop in profits since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Eli Lilly’s CEO told the Financial Times that Europe may miss out on new drugs if it pushes ahead with legislation reducing the time period for market exclusivity, and Russians are in a new era of fear and distrust as President Vladimir Putin’s regime encourages citizens to inform on members of their community.

US companies face biggest decline in profits since Covid shutdowns

Eli Lilly warns that EU will miss out on key drugs under planned changes to rules

‘Total distrust’: rise of the Russian informers

