Geography class: China tests new space capability with hypersonic missile
Power and Borders
China tests new space capability with hypersonic missile
Why is a Chinese made hypersonic glide vehicle considered to be a threat by the US?
Outline US concerns around China building up its conventional and nuclear forces
Why are current arms control treaties not effective in containing this threat?
Additional questions and reading:
‘The geopolitical tension between China and the US is an example of the decline of the US as a unipolar power and the return of a bipolar world’
- what does a bipolar world mean?
- why has the US been the sole superpower since 1991?
Read through this article and outline the tensions that exist between China and the US over Taiwan:
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
