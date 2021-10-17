Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Power and Borders

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

China tests new space capability with hypersonic missile

  • Why is a Chinese made hypersonic glide vehicle considered to be a threat by the US?

  • Outline US concerns around China building up its conventional and nuclear forces

  • Why are current arms control treaties not effective in containing this threat?

    Additional questions and reading:

  • ‘The geopolitical tension between China and the US is an example of the decline of the US as a unipolar power and the return of a bipolar world’

    - what does a bipolar world mean?

    - why has the US been the sole superpower since 1991?

  • Read through this article and outline the tensions that exist between China and the US over Taiwan:

    The acute dangers of a conflict over Taiwan

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

Get alerts on when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section