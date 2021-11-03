I enjoyed Jackie Higgins’ interesting take on the COP26 conference (“Conference of the animals”, Life & Arts, FT Weekend, October 23) but I was surprised that neither the ninth century poem written in Iraq — “The Animals’ Lawsuit Against Humanity” — nor Fariduddin Attar’s “The Conference of the Birds” was referenced.

In the first poem, the animals complain of their treatment at the hands of humans, and in the second, the birds explore a metaphysical progression through human deficiencies which prevent them from moving forward spiritually.

Both poems imagine a “conference” of the ignored species of this planet, and Higgins is right to reverse the paradigm to help us see what our endless consumption has wrought.

Imran Khan

Leesburg, VA, US