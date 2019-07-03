Some 100,000 orders a day go through Wayfair’s online US furniture site, for everything from sofa beds to accent pillows. One of them prompted staff to walk off the job last week, in a protest that should make executives everywhere nervous.

When employees were tipped off that the Boston-based ecommerce group had sold $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture to a government contractor called BCFS, their reaction spread quickly from Slack messages to the streets.

BCFS was equipping a detention centre in Texas to house some of the thousands of young migrants whose squalid treatment has been seized on by critics of President Donald Trump as evidence of an inhumane border policy. Hundreds of Wayfair staff signed a petition urging management to stop “enabling, supporting, or profiting from” companies operating such camps.

In a recording of a meeting where the employees put their case to executives, published by The Atlantic, co-founder Steve Conine can be heard saying he too opposed the detention centres, but a commercial enterprise like Wayfair had a duty not to discriminate.

“We’re not a political entity. We’re not trying to take a political side in this,” he said, arguing that Wayfair’s employees held diverse views and the company didn’t want to “bully” any of them by taking a stand.

It is true that Wayfair could equally have offended others on its 13,000 staff had it sold beds to an abortion clinic, but the argument failed to quell the dissent. Soon, a @wayfairwalkout Twitter account was chronicling striking workers filling a Boston square, customers were urging each other to #boycottWayfair and Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was amplifying the protesters’ message.

Wayfair is just the latest case study of a growing phenomenon: employee activism. The largest tech companies have similarly argued that they are apolitical platforms, yet their people have been similarly unconvinced.

Google’s staff objected to its work on a censored search engine for China and a contract with the Pentagon. They agitated again at San Francisco’s Pride parade last weekend over YouTube’s weak policing of harassment of the LGBTQ community. “When employers fail to set policies that align with our values, we as employees are compelled to act to change those policies,” the protesters declared.

A similar impulse drove Amazon and Microsoft employees to demand that their companies cut ties with US immigration authorities last year.

The phenomenon is not confined to tech. The generation now rising through the corporate ranks is increasingly comfortable challenging the generation that pays their salaries. A May survey byWeber Shandwick, a public relations firm, found that US millennials believe far more in activism than their older colleagues, even when pitted against their bosses.

It is easy to dismiss young employee activists as entitled new entrants to a tight labour market. But it should have been clear to employers that their newer hires want to work for companies that share their values.

With consumers as polarised in their spending as they are at the polls, companies are getting used to consumer protests stirred by celebrities such as Colin Kaepernick, who prompted Nike to withdraw a shoe this week, or online boycott groups such as the #GrabYourWallet and Sleeping Giants campaigns. But as Sleeping Giants’ Matt Rivitz said recently, the next wave of protest also targets employees.

That presents chief executives with a different labour challenge from the ones they are used to. After decades of declining union membership, the workers of the world are finding new outlets for their frustrations, from Slack channels enabling efficient organisation, to social media sites whose power to drive the news agenda has been clear since Susan Fowler exposed sexism at Uber in 2017.

A generation of executives with little experience of traditional labour relations is discovering that investing in wellness programmes is not enough to keep their human capital happy. These workers may be striking over ethics rather than job security, but the challenge to management is no less real.

The real significance of employee activism is in the warning it sends to boards and investors that corporate leaders have lost touch with those they manage. If employees are going public with their grievances, they probably have little faith that the HR department or CEO will take their views seriously.

More executives like to style themselves as world-changing social actors these days. They trumpet their corporate “purpose” and speak out on issues from gun violence to abortion. But incidents like the Wayfair walkout show how easily the people at the top can forget to bring their employees with them.

Leaders who cannot communicate their corporate culture and encourage employees to tell them when they feel it is being betrayed leave themselves vulnerable. CEOs who can explain their values and remain open to having them challenged, however, might even manage to harness their employees’ social media savvy the next time they feel the activist urge themselves.



