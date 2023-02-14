England is currently the No 1 nation in senior chess for over-50s and over-65s. Last year, three world team crowns were followed by the 50-plus team title and John Nunn’s gold medal in the 65-plus individual championship.

Nigel Povah, the team manager, is now planning further medal attempts in 2023 when the United States, the current No 2 and previous champions, will bid to regain the 50-plus title. Countries can field several teams, so Povah hopes that former talents from the 1970s boom will be interested in representing England. Anyone born in 1958 or earlier is eligible as a 65-plus; 1973 or earlier counts as 50-plus. Retired players include at least one grandmaster and several IMs. Many became managers or worked in finance, so are probably FT readers.

The immediate target is the European Senior Teams in Świdnica, Poland, from July 11 to 21. Povah told the FT that 50-plus players rated 1800 (ECF 150) and 65-plus players rated 1700+ (ECF 137) can be considered for selection by emailing Nigel.Povah52@gmail.com

The World Seniors will be staged later in 2023, but global chess body Fide has not yet decided its date or venue. A private or business sponsor could ensure that England fields its best team of former legends.

Puzzle 2507

Vlad Kramnik vs Anatoly Karpov, Frankfurt 1999. White to move and gain decisive material. Clue: look for a forced sequence with a surprise at the end.

