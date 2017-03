At the start of the year, BT’s boss Gavin Patterson cut a typically relaxed and confident figure moving through the power brokers at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

But three corporate setbacks in as many months has left Mr Patterson facing the biggest challenge since he took over in 2013, when he was riding high on the success of the consumer arm that he had led since 2008 and armed with ambitious plans to expand further into pay-TV and mobile services.