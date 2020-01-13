Expectations of a Bank of England interest rate cut later this month have surged following dovish comments by policymakers and an unexpected contraction in the UK economy.

As recently as Wednesday last week, a quarter-point rate cut to 0.5 per cent on January 30 was seen as an outside bet — with swaps contracts implying just a 5 per cent probability. On Monday, that surged above 50 per cent after traders scrambled to price in the possibility of lower rates. Investors are now fully pricing in a rate cut by August.

The sharpest moves came after Gertjan Vlieghe, a rate-setter seen by some as a bellwether for the BoE’s nine-member monetary policy committee, told the Financial Times over the weekend that he needed to see an “imminent and significant improvement in the UK data” to undermine the case for an immediate cut.

Those remarks were followed by figures on Monday showing the economy shrank 0.3 per cent in November. The closely watched IHS Markit/CIPS purchasing managers’ index last week showed a small bounce for the dominant services sector in December following the general election, but still pointed to stagnation. Early PMI figures for January will be published ahead of the MPC meeting.

“There’s clearly urgency at the Bank of England that didn’t seem to be there just a few weeks ago,” said Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. “There’s an awful lot riding on the January PMIs now. It looks like we’ll need a very strong rebound to stop them cutting.”

Mr Vlieghe’s comments come after departing BoE governor Mark Carney said last week that MPC members were debating the need for more stimulus. Silvana Tenreyro, another committee member, told a Westminster conference on Friday that she could vote for a rate cut “in the coming months”.