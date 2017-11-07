School children look at Soviet posters at the Red Star Over Russia exhibition at Tate Modern © Reuters

Propaganda posters, pamphlets, leaflets and banners from the era of the Russian Revolution have gone on display in London at an exhibition marking the centenary of the 1917 uprising.

Drawn mainly from the vast collection of the late British graphic designer David King, the works at Tate Modern show how artists and designers developed a powerful visual style to communicate political ideas during the first decades of the Soviet Union.

Exuberantly coloured posters extolling the heroes of the USSR including Stalin and Lenin — or demonising its stylised villains — relied heavily on imagery rather than text to convey Soviet messages to a broadly illiterate public.

“The revolution brought about a transformation in the way it depicted itself and reached people . . . The slogans take second place to the imagery,” said Matthew Gale, curator and head of displays at Tate Modern.

Beat the Whites with the Red Wedge, 1920 © The David King Collection at Tate

In the early years of the revolution, when the Bolsheviks were fighting a civil war, their propagandists were forced to use stencil techniques rather than printing presses, since these were broken up by the retreating enemy forces and materials were in short supply. A limited palette of red, black and perhaps one further colour added to the intensity of posters and pamphlets.

A Spectre is Haunting Europe, the Spectre of Communism, 1924 © The David King Collection at Tate

One extremely rare item from King’s archive of 250,000 works is a pasteboard mock-up for a 1932 magazine that was never published, including hundreds of contemporaneous and unseen photographs of Russia before, during and after the Revolution. King tracked down the unique document at a Dutch publishing house in the 1970s; it has never before been on public display.

A Study for The Esteemed People of the Soviets' Mural for the USSR Pavilion, 1937 © Perm State Art Gallery, Russia

While Soviet pride in the country’s industrial achievements and its Stakhanovite heroes is on full display, the Tate Modern show also details the revolution’s dark side. One display shows a 1926 photograph of Stalin standing next to three fellow Bolsheviks; in a 1933 print, one of the men has been airbrushed out of the picture after having fallen out of favour. In a third image, only Stalin remains.

Emancipated Woman Build Socialism! 1926 © The David King Collection at Tate

Another photograph from 1927 shows a regional gathering of secret police; several faces have been crossed out in black, with “enemy of the people” written next to one.

Valentina Kulagina Soviet Union Art Exhibition, 1931 © Ne boltai! Collection

Also included is the famous photograph of Lenin speaking to troops departing for the Polish front in 1920, with Trotsky clearly visible at the foot of the podium as he waits to speak. In a 1933 print, Trotsky, then in exile, and Lev Kamenev, another key Bolshevik purged by Stalin, are no longer visible.

Mr Gale said King experienced the results of these policies when he went to the USSR on an assignment about Trotsky and found one of the central organising figures of the revolution had been largely forgotten. “It shows the power of images. If you don’t see him there, you believe he wasn’t there,” Mr Gale said.

Photographs of Gulag prisoners and victims of the Great Terror © AP

The show also includes King’s rare mugshots of political prisoners before their dispatch to the gulag or trial. “In a sense his collection is about recuperating the people who were being obliterated. It’s the ordinary people who are being brought back into history by David’s collection,” Mr Gale said.

