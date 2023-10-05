Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Lawyers for the crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried laid out their defence on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak axed the northern leg of the HS2 high-speed rail line to Manchester, and Fifa announced the location of the 2030 World Cup.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host 2030 football World Cup

Sam Bankman-Fried committed ‘fraud on a massive scale’, prosecutors allege

Rishi Sunak axes northern leg of HS2 in flurry of ‘radical’ decisions

