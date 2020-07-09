If the Democrats get their campaign against Donald Trump wrong, they will never be forgiven. If they get it right, it will become a template for progressives everywhere. Here are some lessons they can learn, including from Trump’s own 2016 campaign:

• Speak for the essential worker. In 2016, Trump presented himself as protector of the white factory worker, and Hillary Clinton as the embodiment of the academic, political and financial elites. But the pandemic has created a new working-class hero.

The underpaid essential worker — such as a nurse, cashier or garbage collector — is the perfect figurehead for the progressive agenda of better healthcare, public services and pay. Let Trump embody the rapacious elite this time.

Thomas Coombes, founder of the consultancy Hope-based Comms, draws a broader lesson for progressives: “Instead of inducing pity for victims, offer people an opportunity to side with everyday heroes.”

• Stand for togetherness. Joe Biden plans to run as an American against a partisan. He needs to signal to Trump’s supporters that he’s keeping a place for them in his America, just as Nelson Mandela signalled that to white people in South Africa.

Clinton didn’t do this in 2016. She later said that the comment she regretted most was: “We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.” Admittedly, it was taken out of context but it was disastrous because she seemed to be depicting a future without Trump’s core voters in it.

Togetherness means white and black together. After Trump’s election, Anat Shenker-Osorio, an expert on progressive communications, and Berkeley law professor Ian Haney López tested different messages on race in focus groups and polls.

Their findings were clear: what works best is the “race-class message”, which portrays people of all colours united against a bad power structure. A typical “race-class” message starts: “No matter where we come from or what our colour, most of us work hard for our families. But today, certain politicians and their greedy lobbyists hurt everyone by handing kickbacks to the rich.”

The race-class message polled much better than the “racial justice” message, which emphasises how white racism harms black people. Talk of racial justice put white people in the focus groups on the defensive. Many people of colour disliked it too. They thought it deprived them of agency and doubted it would change anything.

These studies were done before the Black Lives Matter movement gained majority support among white people after George Floyd’s killing. But many white people only began supporting the movement after seeing on TV and social media that other white people had joined it. In their minds, they recast Black Lives Matter from a black movement into a movement of ordinary people of all colours against a bad power structure.

• Lead with values, not policies. Few voters still believe candidates’ policy promises — especially in the US, where modern presidents struggle to get even piffling laws through Congress.

Stacey Abrams, one of Biden’s possible running mates, told the Wilderness podcast that people who were already sceptical of voting would switch off if you propose what sounds like a wish list. “They are going to presume that you are either lying or that you are naive.” Something like that happened to Jeremy Corbyn in December’s UK general election.

Instead of promising policies, promise values. Values talk is more credible, it sounds human and it explains your policies. Shenker-Osorio cites some persuasive values statements: “Love is love” for gay marriage, and “People who work for a living ought to earn a living.”

• This time, Democrats can own the Golden Age. The author Masha Gessen, channelling social psychologist Erich Fromm, says that in times of anxiety, people look for a “Magic Helper” to transport them to a simpler past. Trump was elected as the Magic Helper who would restore America’s lost greatness. Instead he has only intensified American anxiety.

Now Biden can be the Magic Helper. The candidate is always the message and though Biden’s age carries disadvantages, it does allow him to incarnate a happier, more civil past. The Democrats this time have a rare opportunity to offer both modernisation and nostalgia.

• Run on climate change and nature. Democrats should own these issues. In a Climate Nexus poll for The Atlantic magazine in February, two-thirds of respondents said they were very or somewhat worried about climate change. Trump’s denialism alienates swing voters.

Protecting nature has also become a priority among voters from France to New Zealand. It’s something candidates can promise more credibly than stopping climate change, and it often involves identical policies, such as cutting factory emissions.

• Choose your critique of Trump. With so many possible lines of attack, it’s easy to get distracted. Accusing him of collusion with Russia has proved too complex and distant from most voters’ lives. Instead, Barack Obama’s former chief strategist David Axelrod advises Democrats to “link Trump’s character and style to the chaos that reigns around him”.

Democrats should deny Trump the culture war he craves. In a depression and a pandemic, they must stick to their strongest issues: uplifting ordinary people of all colours, and giving them healthcare.

Follow Simon on Twitter @KuperSimon and email him at simon.kuper@ft.com

Follow @FTMag on Twitter to find out about our latest stories first.