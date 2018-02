Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

China is backing feature towns that excel in producing one product, such as drones, lingerie or poetry. Many are located in poor regions left behind by China’s rapid industrialisation. Jyotsna Singh talks to the FT's Gabriel Wildau about the aim of the initiative and whether it can succeed in reviving some of the country's rural backwaters. Music by David Sappa

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS