Goldman Sachs is going all in on asset management, Nigeria’s opposition parties are calling for a rerun of the presidential election over the weekend, and a London mansion tied to the Saudi royal family is up for sale and expected to fetch a record price.

Goldman Sachs explores ‘strategic alternatives’ for consumer business

London’s most expensive ever house sale lined up after Saudi loan expires

Credit: CNBC Goldman CEO says asset management is the new growth engine, will learn from bungled consumer effort

Tinubu leads disputed Nigerian vote as opposition calls for election rerun

Credit TVC News Nigeria Bola Tinubu Commends Election Process

