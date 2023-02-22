© Krisztián Éder

Alaïa silk top, POA. Giorgio Armani silk-mix trousers, £590. Schiaparelli suede and gilded brass shoes, POA. Artwork: Mesh Installation, 2022, by Márton Nemes

Alexander McQueen viscose Ottoman-knit and raffia-fringed dress, POA. Vintage shoes, handpainted by John Hurley

Proenza Schouler wool embellished coat, £7,721. Tiffany & Co gold and jade Elsa Peretti Bean necklace, £22,711. Tights and vintage shoes, handpainted by John Hurley. Artworks: Meta Paintings 09, 2022, and (behind) Mesh Installation, 2022, both by Márton Nemes

Loewe cotton velvet peplum bustier dress, POA. Victoria Beckham silk fringe bag, POA. Proenza Schouler leather platform slides, £1,207. Falke cotton socks, £14. Artwork (right, on wall): The Amplifier, 2022, by Márton Nemes

Prada flower-embroidered jersey top, £1,650, and wool top (worn underneath), £890

The Row cashmere jumper, £2,164, and cotton poplin Blaga shirt, £850. Stefan Cooke cotton panelled skirt, £995

Louis Vuitton satin animal-print asymmetric coat, £6,500, and flared trousers, £4,200. Comme Si Egyptian-cotton socks, £28. Vintage shoes, handpainted by John Hurley. Artwork: Mesh Installation, 2022, by Márton Nemes

Hermès silk twill dress, £5,500. Artwork: Moon Highway, 2022, by Liz Nielsen

CDLM cotton-canvas velvet painted corset coat, £1,772. Miu Miu cotton denim skirt, £850. Marni denim trousers, £730. Louis Vuitton leather boots, £1,400

Marni wool jumper, £855. Balenciaga fleece sweatpants, £1,490. Chanel leather and crystal strass slingback shoes, £2,525

Model, Aylah Peterson at Premier. Casting, Ben Grimes at Drive Represents. Hair, Tamas Tuzes at L’Atelier. Make-up, Ren Nobuko Huelster at Bridge. Photographer’s assistants, John Temones and Tony Jarum. Stylist’s assistant, Paget Millard. Hair assistant, D’Angelo Alston. Production, May Lin Le Goff for Aries Rising Projects. Artworks featured are part of Amplifier, by Márton Nemes, at Elijah Wheat Showroom and Studio of Liz Nielsen, New York, until 19 March. Special thanks to Vivid Kid