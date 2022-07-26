A year ago, 24-year-old Evvia, a full-time care assistant in Norwich, started a vintage knitwear business from her bedroom. Today, her Loupy Studio label has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, and she’s receiving orders from all over the world. Evvia’s creations are in such hot demand she’s going to have to scale back her hours at her day job — but she wonders how this might knit together financially.

Money Clinic host and FT consumer editor Claer Barrett gets advice from Jo Ellison, editor of the FT’s How to Spend It, about whether Evvia should increase her prices, and the financial challenges facing young designers. Plus, chartered accountant Deborah Edwards from Raised Up Finance unravels important questions about tax, different company structures and how entrepreneurs like Evvia can develop a growth mindset for their businesses.

If you would like to be a future guest on the show, please email money@ft.com or follow Claer on social media @ClaerB

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

