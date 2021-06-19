Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Description:

Boris Johnson reluctantly delayed the easing of England’s lockdown for another month, due to the spread of the Delta strain of coronavirus. Will the July 19 easing go ahead? Plus we discuss the Liberal Democrats’ surprise victory in the Chesham and Amersham by-election abs what it means for the government’s planning reforms. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Sarah Neville, Robert Shrimsley and Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe. Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.

Review clips: News pool

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne, @Robert Shrimsley, @Jasmine Cameron Chileshe, @Jim Pickard and @Sarah Neville

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.