Portfolio managers practised in the value style will like Anil Agarwal’s. The Indian mining magnate likes to buy cheap assets and is prepared to wait for profits to follow. Good thing. In March, he bought a 12 per cent stake in bargain miner Anglo American, and the shares have barely budged since. This week his holding company Volcan decided it will almost double down his bet. Is Mr Agarwal only a passive investor? Unlikely. Soon he will be Anglo’s largest investor, expecting to make a profit.

That will require Anglo shedding its valuation discount. It consistently trades below all of the global diversified miners, currently by at least a fifth on both earnings and cash flow multiples. Even Vedanta, Mr Agarwal’s main diversified mining company, no star performer itself, trades at a higher valuation.

Expect changes. A new chairman Stuart Chambers, already on the board, begins work in November. His background is not mining and he sounds like the type to shake things up. His last three chairmanships, at Pilkington, Rexam and Arm, all resulted in takeovers of the respective company by foreign acquirers. Anglo’s South African assets may make it a harder sell.

Still, Mr Chambers could do worse than look at Anglo’s remuneration strategy. In 2016 chief executive Mark Cutifani had the third-highest pay in the industry, according to the MSCI’s governance metrics team. Total shareholder return since he joined in April 2013, however, has not kept pace with the major miners. To fix this problem, shareholders were promised a restructuring of the portfolio of mining assets in early 2016, later rescinded simply because commodity prices rose.

Anglo has deep-seated problems, which explains its cheap valuation. One way to fix that is to revisit the earlier restructuring plan, while commodity prices have made life a little easier. Mr Agarwal and his fellow investors should demand at least this much from the new chairman.

