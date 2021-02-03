Peter Wells in New York

An increase in revenue and demand for food delivery came at a price for Grubhub, with a jump in costs offsetting those benefits and pushing the delivery services provider to a wider than expected loss in the fourth quarter.

Revenue jumped by 48 per cent from a year earlier in the three months ended December 31 to $503.7m as the number of active diners rose 39 per cent and food sales jumped 47 per cent to $8.7bn.

This, however, fell short of the median forecast for $506.4m, in a survey of analysts conducted by Refinitiv, and was offset by an almost 48 per cent jump in costs, which hit $541m in the fourth quarter.

That pushed the company to a net loss in the quarter of $67.8m, wider than the $22.1m loss forecast by analysts.

Grubhub shares were down 4.6 per cent in after-hours trading, following a drop of less than 0.1 per cent during the regular trading session on Wednesday.