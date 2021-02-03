Grubhub costs outweigh revenue boost
Peter Wells in New York
An increase in revenue and demand for food delivery came at a price for Grubhub, with a jump in costs offsetting those benefits and pushing the delivery services provider to a wider than expected loss in the fourth quarter.
Revenue jumped by 48 per cent from a year earlier in the three months ended December 31 to $503.7m as the number of active diners rose 39 per cent and food sales jumped 47 per cent to $8.7bn.
This, however, fell short of the median forecast for $506.4m, in a survey of analysts conducted by Refinitiv, and was offset by an almost 48 per cent jump in costs, which hit $541m in the fourth quarter.
That pushed the company to a net loss in the quarter of $67.8m, wider than the $22.1m loss forecast by analysts.
Grubhub shares were down 4.6 per cent in after-hours trading, following a drop of less than 0.1 per cent during the regular trading session on Wednesday.
NYC health chief tests positive for coronavirus
Peter Wells in New York
David Chokshi, New York City’s health commissioner and one of mayor Bill de Blasio's top health advisers and a regular participant in his pandemic press conferences, has tested positive for coronavirus.
He said in a message on Twitter on Wednesday morning he had recently been tested for coronavirus and received a positive diagnosis.
Dr Chokshi said he had “mild symptoms, but they are manageable” and had been in contact with New York City's Test and Trace Corps to make sure anyone who had been potentially exposed could be offered relevant services and care.
“This is a reminder — if we ever needed one — that Covid-19 is still with us and we all must continue to wear masks, wash our hands, socially distance and stay home if feeling ill.”
Denmark to launch coronavirus ‘passports’
Richard Milne in Oslo
Denmark is to launch a coronavirus passport by the end of this month to help business travel, while Sweden will demand a negative test result from visiting foreigners as both Nordic countries grapple with the second wave of the pandemic.
Morten Bodskov, Denmark’s acting finance minister, said on Wednesday that a coronavirus passport would be launched in simple form by the end of this month, showing whether somebody had been vaccinated.
Another two to three months would be needed to develop a full digital passport. The centre-left government in Copenhagen hopes the passport can be a first step in a return to normality after it introduced its second lockdown last month.
News you might have missed …
California has partnered with Joe Biden’s administration to set up the first federally operated vaccination supersites in the US. The pilot sites, one in the Bay Area city of Oakland and the other in Los Angeles, are part of a wider effort to set up 100 vaccination sites across the country within the president's first 100 days in office.
The number of Covid-19 vaccinations globally has surpassed the total number of confirmed cases, underscoring progress made in taming the pandemic. According to the Financial Times data, the number of doses administered climbed close to 104m on Wednesday while confirmed cases totalled just over 103m.
The head of Portugal’s vaccination task force resigned, citing irregularities in the selection process for health workers receiving jabs at a hospital where he heads the executive board. His resignation comes amid a growing controversy over “queue jumping” in which people have received inoculations out of turn.
American football fans should steer clear of Super Bowl parties this weekend, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, advised that fans host virtual gatherings rather than traditional Super Bowl parties with family and friends.
Versace sales held steady in the weeks leading up to Christmas with demand for autumn and winter collections ordered online helping the brand to sales of $195m in the fiscal third quarter. Foreign exchange however flattered its performance, with Versace’s revenues down almost 7 per cent on a constant currency basis.
Switzerland has unexpectedly declined to authorise the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, becoming the only country in continental Europe to do so, as it called for more information on the jab. The Swiss medical regulator cited a lack of data to reach firm conclusions on efficacy for the Covid-19 shot.
Spotify posted better than forecast subscriber additions in the December quarter, propelling the streaming service to 155m paying customers at year-end. But the company issued conservative guidance for 2021, warning that it faced “substantial uncertainty” due to the “unknown duration of the pandemic”.
French advertising group Publicis slowed the decline in revenues in the fourth quarter, helped by a return to growth in the US, its biggest market, where demand for digital marketing has been strong. The company's shares climbed more than 6 per cent in Paris trading on Wednesday to their highest since September 2019.
