India’s growth rate is lacklustre and prime minister Narendra Modi’s two signature policies are floundering. But the increasingly authoritarian leader still enjoys a favourable rating from nearly nine out of 10 people in the country. That is an indictment of India’s political system and particularly of the Congress party, Mr Modi’s primary opposition. Maintaining the world’s largest democracy is probably modern India’s greatest achievement but the current lack of a competent, credible opposition poses a danger to the country and to its roughly 1.3bn people.

In the coming weeks, the Congress party will cement its status as a hereditary anachronism when it names Rahul Gandhi as its president. Mr Gandhi takes over leadership of the party from his mother, Sonia, and is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi — all prime ministers.

In its desire to preserve the hegemony of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, Congress has stifled its grassroots leaders and blocked any serious talent from rising to the top. This is a terrible mistake for a party that suffered its worst poll defeat in the 2014 elections and now confronts the most serious crisis in its 132-year history.

Mr Modi is a masterful politician. Mr Gandhi is an amiable and pleasant fellow who lacks the will to win power or the killer instinct necessary for the cut and thrust of political battle in India.

His protestations over the faltering economy, the chaos caused by the withdrawal of certain banknotes and the botched attempt to simplify India’s Byzantine tax code have been weak and ineffectual. He has waffled on crucial political decisions and appears confused as to what his party should stand for in the 21st century. He is unlikely to lead his party to victory in the next general election in 2019 and he will struggle to present a viable opposition that can hold Mr Modi and his incumbent Bharatiya Janata party to account.

Indeed, to date the most coherent criticism of the prime minister and the BJP has come from the dissident ranks of the BJP itself.

A powerful opposition is critical in India because most of the pillars of democracy are still weak. The bureaucracy and courts are creaking and corrupt, the rule of law is patchy at best and the electoral process is dominated by patronage, handouts and identity politics. In the absence of credible opposition, Mr Modi has become increasingly authoritarian. Freedom of speech has eroded markedly and Hindu nationalism is on the rise.

Only the Congress party has the nationwide presence needed to counter the BJP and offer an alternative. But combined with weak leadership, the logic of the patronage system has further undermined the Congress party as a viable political force. Its time out of power has left it with far fewer resources to dole out rewards and its ground game in most of the states has been obliterated, while the BJP party machinery has strengthened.

It is almost certainly too late now to derail Congress’s coronation of Mr Gandhi, but it is not too late to stop India becoming just another Asian authoritarian state with the trappings of elections. However, if it is to become a genuine force in opposition, Congress will need to delegate more responsibility to its state-level leaders and focus on articulating a coherent policy platform to compete with Mr Modi.

It must also recognise that hereditary privilege and dynastic rule is no longer acceptable for the world’s most populous democracy and that it is time for the party of Nehru to make way for a leader who is not his descendant.