Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Leaders from the world's most powerful countries are gathering for the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina to discuss matters such as trade and market regulation. But this year's meeting is set to be particularly dramatic. The FT's James Politi explains what to expect.





Contributors: James Politi, world trade editor, Jennifer Sigl. Producer: Eric Krupke