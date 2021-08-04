Teresa Ribera suggests high energy costs could cause a backlash toward carbon-cutting initiatives

Spain has called on the EU to back measures to limit surging electricity prices and athletes from Russia are enjoying success at the Olympics despite a ban on the country. Plus, the FT’s private capital correspondent, Kaye Wiggins, explains why PepsiCo has sold off its big-name juice brands to a private equity firm.





Russia wins at Tokyo 2020 despite ban over doping programme

https://www.ft.com/content/31643c45-cf35-43e0-a0d4-1c2d40e49401





Spain urges EU to act against soaring energy prices

https://www.ft.com/content/7cf9a7c1-a103-4923-bb5b-bad93d32ca39?





PepsiCo to sell Tropicana and Naked Juice brands to private equity firm for $3.3bn

https://www.ft.com/content/859b3fc6-0942-48a9-8a7d-a0ca0ff4cc70





Year after Beirut port blast families of victims push for truth

https://www.ft.com/content/6a049e18-6a5c-40ee-b6ae-cef6ae95a317?





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

