Good morning. Here is the news. Which could very likely soon not be news. But there is a chance that it might not be non-news. So, for now, it is very big news.

This morning, the Competition and Markets Authority has sensationally ruled that the takeover of Sky by the Murdoch family’s 21st Century Fox is not in the public interest because of its likely effect on media plurality in the UK.

It has therefore proposed that the deal be blocked entirely, or allowed only with a spin-off or divestiture of the Sky News operation, or allowed only with behavioural remedies “to insulate Sky News from the Murdoch Family Trust’s influence”.

However, with the Walt Disney Company having already agreed to acquire 21st Century Fox — including Sky — for $52.4bn, the CMA admits these concerns could “fall away” . . . so everything’s fine, this is not really a problem, and it’s not big news at all.

Then again, if the Disney/Fox deal were to be varied by US regulators, or not able to go through as planned, Fox owning Sky could be a problem again, so this is still potentially huge news!

But it might not be — and we cannot be sure because the US regulatory process is unlikely to be completed until well after the CMA inquiry has concluded. So we await news of that.

In conclusion to this news bulletin, then, we would stress the words of the CMA: “It is therefore uncertain whether, when or how the transaction will be completed.”

Can you imagine Sky News trying to report this? Or its regular panel of celebrity news “pundits” trying to explain it?

This morning, the CMA has had enough trouble setting out its findings — which for several paragraphs entirely ignore the fact that the Murdochs are selling Sky to Disney.

Instead, the regulator insists on stating that, if the deal went ahead as currently proposed, it is likely to operate against the public interest — because it would lead to the Murdoch Family Trust, which controls Fox and News Corp, increasing its control over Sky. That, the CMA rules, would give the Murdochs have too much control over news providers in the UK across all media platforms (TV, radio, online and newspapers), and therefore too much influence over public opinion and the political agenda.

It notes that Murdoch news outlets are watched, read or heard by nearly a third of the UK's population, and have a combined share of the public's news consumption that is significantly greater than all other news providers, except the BBC and ITN.

So, due to its control of News Corp, the Murdoch family already has significant influence over public opinion and full ownership of Sky by Fox would strengthen this even further.

In addition, the CMA's investigation examined a range of evidence to understand whether Fox, Sky and the Murdochs have a genuine commitment to broadcasting standards in the UK. Here, it has provisionally found that Fox taking full control of Sky would not be against the public interest.

Got that?

Meanwhile, in other news, easyJet has enjoyed a quarter of higher revenues and passenger numbers, partly thanks to its rivals’ problems.

This morning, the low-cost airline reported a 14 per cent rise in sales for the three months to December, compared with the same period in 2016, to £1.1bn.

Total revenue per seat, increased by 8.4 per cent to £55.99, while cost per seat fell slightly to £54.34.

Over the period, the carrier flew 18.8m passengers, which was an 8 per cent increase on the final three months of 2016.

EasyJet said the strong performance was partly down to capacity reductions and lower growth in its European following the bankruptcies of Monarch, Air Berlin and Alitalia.

It also benefited from the a pilot scheduling crisis in the Autumn at its arch rival Ryanair.

Johan Lundgren, who took over as chief executive from Dame Carolyn McCall in December, said: