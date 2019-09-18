Ineos is to create up to 1,000 jobs across two new facilities in the UK and Portugal that will produce its off-road vehicle in a boost for the British car industry, which has suffered from falling production and Brexit uncertainty.

The industrial group founded by Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest people and who supports leaving the EU, confirmed it would assemble the four-wheel drive car in Bridgend, Wales, with the body and chassis to be made in the Portuguese town of Estarreja.

Billed as the “spiritual successor” to the Land Rover Defender, the vehicle is scheduled to go into production in 2021 and in the long term could result in 500 jobs at each of the manufacturing sites.

Sir Jim said: “The decision to build in the UK is a significant expression of confidence in British manufacturing, which has always been at the heart of what Ineos stands for.”

The move delivers a rare spot of good news for the UK’s carmaking industry, which has seen investment levels drop and has warned of redundancies and factory closures if manufacturers end up facing tariffs and border checks in the event of Britain leaving the EU on October 31.

It also offers a lifeline to some workers at Ford’s neighbouring engine factory in Bridgend, which is shutting with the loss of 1,700 jobs.

Overall Ineos is ploughing £600m into the project, which ranks as the boldest gamble yet by a group that has expanded from its roots in chemicals and refineries into a conglomerate with $60bn in annual revenues.

Although the company acknowledged it had received “huge” support from the Welsh government, it said this was not the decisive factor behind the choice of location and that any grant funding would be “quite small” in the overall scheme of the investment.

Welsh economy minister Ken Skates said: “This is a huge vote of confidence in the workforce and economy of Wales at an incredibly challenging time.”

Named “Grenadier” after the west London pub where the project was conceived, the utility vehicle was borne out of Sir Jim’s passion for the classic Land Rover once synonymous with farmers and safari tours.

It will be an automatic drive and available in diesel or petrol. Ineos aims to eventually produce 25,000 units a year — a low number in an industry where a factory for mass-market vehicles would typically turn out 10 times that number.

The company also said it was examining hydrogen fuel cells, a clean electric alternative to traditional internal combustion engines, and that this could be possible by 2026.

However, its lack of previous experience in the competitive automotive sector has led to questions over the business model and whether it can succeed, especially since Land Rover unveiled a new version of the Defender this month.

Director of external affairs Tom Crotty insisted that the venture was a “genuine business investment” and not a vanity project.

Ineos will rely extensively on outside suppliers, with engines coming from BMW, but Mr Crotty said a hard Brexit would not affect its investment decision.

“Clearly we would like to see a [Brexit] deal,” he added. “But if we don’t this project will continue.”

Peter Hughes, the Welsh secretary of the Unite union, said: “The Welsh government must ensure that Ineos lives up to the standards of what we expect in Wales from socially responsible employers.

“It is imperative that the jobs being created are of the highest quality, well paid and unionised, if they are to help mitigate the devastating effects envisaged by Ford’s proposals.”