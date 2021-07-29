Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Rachman Review news.
Could a proposed law at the International Criminal Court deter eco criminals?
Pilita Clark talks to Philippe Sands, human rights barrister, professor, author and an expert in international law who recently co-chaired a panel that produced a legal definition of the crime of ‘ecocide’. He says there is growing support for the introduction of a law that could put presidents and chief executives in the dock at the International Criminal Court in the Hague.
Clips: CBS, ABC
