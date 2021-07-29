Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Pilita Clark talks to Philippe Sands, human rights barrister, professor, author and an expert in international law who recently co-chaired a panel that produced a legal definition of the crime of ‘ecocide’. He says there is growing support for the introduction of a law that could put presidents and chief executives in the dock at the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

Clips: CBS, ABC

