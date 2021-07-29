Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Could a proposed law at the International Criminal Court deter eco criminals?

Pilita Clark talks to Philippe Sands, human rights barrister, professor, author and an expert in international law who recently co-chaired a panel that produced a legal definition of the crime of ‘ecocide’. He says there is growing support for the introduction of a law that could put presidents and chief executives in the dock at the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

