A Russian liquefied natural gas plant may get caught in the crossfire of the trade wars between the US and China in a sign of the growing damage Washington’s stand-off with Beijing is having on the global economy.

Novatek, Russia’s largest independent gas company, may have to slow shipments of liquefied natural gas as almost half of the tankers it uses to ship LNG have been hit by US sanctions designed to punish Beijing for continuing to do business with Iran, said traders and analysts.

The company, which operates Yamal LNG, Russia’s first and only Arctic gas liquefaction plant that converts natural gas to a liquid state, said shipments will not be disrupted.

Novatek, which is Russia’s largest LNG producer, added that the Yamal project in Russia’s far north had the “necessary capacities to ensure supplies of LNG produced to customers in accordance with contractual obligations within the agreed timelines”.

But China LNG Shipping, or CLNG, which provides ice-breaking tankers for the Yamal LNG facility, has been caught in the US sanctions net after Washington targeted two subsidiaries of China’s shipping giant Cosco for allegedly transporting Iranian crude.

One of the targeted Cosco subsidiaries has a 50 per cent stake in CLNG, a joint venture with US-based Teekay LNG, which owns six out of 15 tankers expected to be utilised by the Yamal LNG project by the end of this year to get its gas to market.

Traders and analysts said the tankers are likely to be turned away from international ports, while rival shipowners are unlikely to risk doing trans-shipments with the vessels.

It comes at a time when Russian LNG shipments to Europe have been on the rise, with the UK sourcing more than a third of its LNG imports from Russia in July, and illustrates the lengths Washington is prepared to go to ramp up pressure on countries that have kept buying Iran’s oil, regardless of potential collateral damage.

Mitch Jennings, a Moscow-based analyst at Sova Research, said Novatek would likely need to “contract out another vessel or two to meet its transport demand”, adding that if Yamal continued to utilise the vessels it could find itself in Washington’s sights.

“[This] likely will put some sanctions risk back on the table for Russia,” Mr Jennings said.

The sanctions on Cosco were some of the most aggressive yet by Washington against a Chinese state-backed entity and have already caused issues in other markets.

Teekay said the sanctions had raised daily shipping rates for oil tankers by as much as 50 per cent since the measures were announced last week. The Cosco subsidiaries operate at least 40 oil tankers globally, including some that have been used to export US crude oil.