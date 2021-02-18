© FT Montage / Alamy / Getty Images
Jump to comments section Print this page

The fourth annual FT rating of the UK’s leading management consultants is based on recommendations by their clients and peers. Compiled with Statista, the data company, it assesses consultants’ work in 29 categories.

The results are based on two Statista surveys — one giving feedback from clients and the other of consultants evaluating their peers. Consultancies are awarded gold, silver and bronze ratings according to how often they are recommended (see methodology, after the tables). A total of 213 consultancies are listed this year.

Sectoral expertise

Consumer goods & retail
NameNoteRatings
Accenture 🥇Gold
Bain & Company 🥇Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇Gold
Baringa 🥈Silver
BDO 🥈Silver
BearingPoint  🥈Silver
BJSS 🥈Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈Silver
OC&C Strategy Consultants 🥈Silver
Vendigital 🥈Silver
?What If!Part of Accenture🥈Silver
AlixPartners 🥉Bronze
Argon & CoIncluding Crimson & Co🥉Bronze
Brand Vista 🥉Bronze
Clear 🥉Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉Bronze
Differentis 🥉Bronze
EY-SerenPart of EY🥉Bronze
Gartner 🥉Bronze
GobeyondIncluding OEE Consulting🥉Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉Bronze
Ipsos Strategy3Including Ipsos Business Consulting🥉Bronze
Javelin GroupPart of Accenture🥉Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉Bronze
Oliver Wight 🥉Bronze
Pearson Ham 🥉Bronze
Project One 🥉Bronze
Proxima 🥉Bronze
Retail Vision 🥉Bronze
Sysdoc 🥉Bronze
Voyager Solutions 🥉Bronze
Energy, utilities & environment
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Baringa 🥇Gold
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈Silver
Bain & Company 🥈Silver
Deloitte Consulting 🥈Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
3Keel 🥉Bronze
4C Associates 🥉Bronze
AFRY 🥉Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉Bronze
BVG Associates 🥉Bronze
Capgemini Invent 🥉Bronze
Cornwall Insight 🥉Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉Bronze
Egremont Group 🥉Bronze
Element Energy 🥉Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉Bronze
L.E.K. Consulting 🥉Bronze
Mott MacDonald 🥉Bronze
Project One 🥉Bronze
Wood Mackenzie 🥉Bronze
Financial institutions & services
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
Deloitte Digital 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇Gold
11:FS 🥈Silver
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥈Silver
Bain & Company 🥈Silver
Baringa 🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈Silver
IBM Business Services 🥈Silver
Oliver Wyman 🥈Silver
The Berkeley Partnership 🥈Silver
Alpha 🥉Bronze
Altus 🥉Bronze
Alvarez & Marsal 🥉Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉Bronze
BCS Consulting 🥉Bronze
BDO 🥉Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉Bronze
Capco 🥉Bronze
Citihub Digital 🥉Bronze
Curzon Consulting 🥉Bronze
EY-ParthenonPart of EY🥉Bronze
Gartner 🥉Bronze
GobeyondIncluding OEE Consulting🥉Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉Bronze
Manifesto Growth Architects 🥉Bronze
Project One 🥉Bronze
Healthcare & life sciences
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Apex Healthcare Consulting 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇Gold
Ashfield 🥈Silver
Bain & Company 🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
GE Healthcare Partners 🥈Silver
IBM Business Services 🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
The King's Fund 🥈Silver
AdviseInc 🥉Bronze
Akeso & Co. 🥉Bronze
Arcadis 🥉Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉Bronze
Attain 🥉Bronze
Baringa 🥉Bronze
BJSS 🥉Bronze
CF 🥉Bronze
Channel 3  🥉Bronze
Chaucer 🥉Bronze
CIL 🥉Bronze
Cogentia Healthcare Consulting 🥉Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉Bronze
Curzon Consulting 🥉Bronze
Edge Health 🥉Bronze
ETL 🥉Bronze
Infinity Works 🥉Bronze
Korn Ferry 🥉Bronze
MoorhousePart of Expleo🥉Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉Bronze
Philips Healthcare Consulting 🥉Bronze
PPL 🥉Bronze
The PSCFormerly 2020 Delivery🥉Bronze
ZS Associates 🥉Bronze
Insurance
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
Oliver Wyman 🥈Silver
Baringa 🥉Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉Bronze
Oxbow Partners 🥉Bronze
Internet, media & entertainment
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Digital 🥈Silver
IBM Business Services 🥈Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
Vendigital 🥈Silver
Acrotrend 🥉Bronze
Agility in Mind 🥉Bronze
Atos 🥉Bronze
Bain & Company 🥉Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉Bronze
Manifesto Growth Architects 🥉Bronze
Mosaic Island 🥉Bronze
MTM 🥉Bronze
O&O - Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates 🥉Bronze
Prophet 🥉Bronze
IT, technology & telecommunications
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
IBM Business Services 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
Bain & Company 🥈Silver
Baringa 🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈Silver
Cognizant 🥈Silver
Gartner 🥈Silver
Hitachi VantaraFormerly Hitachi Consulting🥈Silver
Infosys 🥈Silver
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥈Silver
Korn Ferry 🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
Tata Consultancy Services 🥈Silver
AlixPartners 🥉Bronze
AltranPart of Capgemini🥉Bronze
Analysys Mason 🥉Bronze
Arthur D. Little  🥉Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉Bronze
BDO 🥉Bronze
BIS Consulting 🥉Bronze
BJSS 🥉Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉Bronze
Mason Advisory 🥉Bronze
P2 Consulting 🥉Bronze
Publicis Sapient 🥉Bronze
Vendigital 🥉Bronze
Oil & gas
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Baringa 🥇Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
Wood Mackenzie 🥈Silver
BidPartners 🥉Bronze
Deloitte Consulting 🥉Bronze
FTI Consulting 🥉Bronze
Genesis 🥉Bronze
IBM Business Services 🥉Bronze
Other industrial & metals
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥈Silver
IBM Business Services 🥈Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
Bain & Company 🥉Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉Bronze
Capgemini Invent 🥉Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉Bronze
Korn Ferry 🥉Bronze
Vendigital 🥉Bronze
Public & social sector
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇Gold
31ten 🥈Silver
Actica Consulting 🥈Silver
Arcadis 🥈Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈Silver
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈Silver
IBM Business Services 🥈Silver
Korn Ferry 🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
PA Consulting 🥈Silver
The PSCFormerly 2020 Delivery🥈Silver
Atos 🥉Bronze
Basis 🥉Bronze
Cambridge Econometrics 🥉Bronze
Clarasys 🥉Bronze
Concerto 🥉Bronze
Curzon Consulting 🥉Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉Bronze
FutureGov 🥉Bronze
Gemserv 🥉Bronze
IMPOWER  🥉Bronze
Infinity Works 🥉Bronze
Mason Advisory 🥉Bronze
MoorhousePart of Expleo🥉Bronze
Mott MacDonald 🥉Bronze
Peopletoo 🥉Bronze
PPL 🥉Bronze
RedQuadrant 🥉Bronze
Travel, transportation & logistics
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈Silver
Bain & Company 🥈Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
Mott MacDonald 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
Vendigital 🥈Silver
AlixPartners 🥉Bronze
Arup 🥉Bronze
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥉Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉Bronze
Capgemini Invent 🥉Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉Bronze
L.E.K. Consulting 🥉Bronze
North Highland 🥉Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉Bronze
Voyager Solutions 🥉Bronze

Consulting services

Data analytics & big data
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
Deloitte Digital 🥇Gold
IBM Business Services 🥇Gold
Acrotrend 🥈Silver
Atos 🥈Silver
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥈Silver
Bain & Company 🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
Arup 🥉Bronze
Avanade 🥉Bronze
Baringa 🥉Bronze
BCS ConsultingPart of Boston Consulting Group🥉Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉Bronze
Cambridge Consultants 🥉Bronze
Cambridge Econometrics 🥉Bronze
CGI 🥉Bronze
Cognizant 🥉Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉Bronze
Data Consulting 🥉Bronze
Decision Lab 🥉Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉Bronze
Fujitsu 🥉Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉Bronze
Infinity Works 🥉Bronze
itelligencePart of NTT Data🥉Bronze
MoorhousePart of Expleo🥉Bronze
Oracle Consulting 🥉Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉Bronze
Tata Consultancy Services 🥉Bronze
The Berkeley Partnership 🥉Bronze
Vendigital 🥉Bronze
Digital transformation
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Digital 🥇Gold
IBM Business Services 🥇Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇Gold
11:FS 🥈Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈Silver
Atos 🥈Silver
Bain & Company 🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈Silver
Infosys 🥈Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
PA Consulting 🥈Silver
Project One 🥈Silver
Alchemmy 🥉Bronze
AND Digital 🥉Bronze
Avanade 🥉Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉Bronze
Cadence Innova 🥉Bronze
Clarasys 🥉Bronze
Cognizant 🥉Bronze
Curzon Consulting 🥉Bronze
Dell EMC ProConsult Advisory Services 🥉Bronze
Digital Workplace Group 🥉Bronze
dmwPart of Credera🥉Bronze
DXC Technology 🥉Bronze
EY-ParthenonPart of EY🥉Bronze
Infinity Works 🥉Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉Bronze
Publicis Sapient 🥉Bronze
Vendigital 🥉Bronze
Finance, risk & compliance
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇Gold
Baringa 🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
BDO 🥈Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈Silver
Deloitte Digital 🥈Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈Silver
Grant Thornton 🥈Silver
IBM Business Services 🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
Oliver Wyman 🥈Silver
AlixPartners 🥉Bronze
Alvarez & Marsal 🥉Bronze
Arcadis 🥉Bronze
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence 🥉Bronze
Bain & Company 🥉Bronze
Capco 🥉Bronze
Consulting People 🥉Bronze
Frontier Economics 🥉Bronze
FTI Consulting 🥉Bronze
Huntswood CTC Limited 🥉Bronze
Marsh 🥉Bronze
Mercer 🥉Bronze
Savills 🥉Bronze
Innovation, growth & new business models
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇Gold
Bain & Company 🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
Deloitte Consulting 🥈Silver
Deloitte Digital 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
BCG Digital Ventures Part of Boston Consulting Group🥉Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉Bronze
ECSI Consulting 🥉Bronze
GameShift 🥉Bronze
Gartner 🥉Bronze
GobeyondIncluding OEE Consulting🥉Bronze
IBM Business Services 🥉Bronze
IDEO 🥉Bronze
Infinity Works 🥉Bronze
Infosys 🥉Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉Bronze
Leading Resolutions 🥉Bronze
Manifesto Growth Architects 🥉Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉Bronze
?What If!Part of Accenture🥉Bronze
White Space Strategy 🥉Bronze
IT – implementation
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
IBM Business Services 🥇Gold
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈Silver
Capita 🥈Silver
Cognizant 🥈Silver
Deloitte Consulting 🥈Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
Tata Consultancy Services 🥈Silver
Atos 🥉Bronze
BJSS 🥉Bronze
BMC 🥉Bronze
CGI 🥉Bronze
Dell EMC ProConsult Advisory Services 🥉Bronze
dmwPart of Credera🥉Bronze
DXC Technology 🥉Bronze
Infosys 🥉Bronze
Kainos 🥉Bronze
Mason Advisory 🥉Bronze
Oaklin 🥉Bronze
Publicis Sapient 🥉Bronze
Softwire 🥉Bronze
The Berkeley Partnership 🥉Bronze
Wipro 🥉Bronze
IT – strategy
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Digital 🥇Gold
IBM Business Services 🥇Gold
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈Silver
Bain & Company 🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈Silver
Deloitte Consulting 🥈Silver
Gartner 🥈Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
Tata Consultancy Services 🥈Silver
BearingPoint  🥉Bronze
BIS Consulting 🥉Bronze
BMC 🥉Bronze
Cognizant 🥉Bronze
Dell EMC ProConsult Advisory Services 🥉Bronze
dmwPart of Credera🥉Bronze
Infosys 🥉Bronze
MoorhousePart of Expleo🥉Bronze
NTT Data 🥉Bronze
Oliver Wyman 🥉Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉Bronze
Publicis Sapient 🥉Bronze
Strategy IT  🥉Bronze
Strategy&Part of PwC🥉Bronze
Marketing, brand & pricing
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
Bain & Company 🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
Deloitte Digital 🥈Silver
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
Pearson Ham 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
Simon Kucher & Partners 🥈Silver
Brand Vista 🥉Bronze
Brandpie 🥉Bronze
Caliber 🥉Bronze
Capgemini Invent 🥉Bronze
Clarasys 🥉Bronze
Clear 🥉Bronze
Dectech 🥉Bronze
Distinction Consulting 🥉Bronze
Gartner 🥉Bronze
Interbrand 🥉Bronze
KantarFormerly Kantar Added Value🥉Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉Bronze
L.E.K. Consulting 🥉Bronze
Monitor DeloittePart of Deloitte🥉Bronze
Observatory International 🥉Bronze
OC&C Strategy Consultants 🥉Bronze
Ogilvy Consulting 🥉Bronze
Oliver Wyman 🥉Bronze
Oystercatchers 🥉Bronze
Propaganda 🥉Bronze
Prophet 🥉Bronze
Smith+Co 🥉Bronze
Mergers & acquisitions
NameNotesRating
Bain & Company 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇Gold
Accenture 🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
Deloitte Consulting 🥈Silver
Alvarez & Marsal 🥉Bronze
BDO 🥉Bronze
Clarasys 🥉Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉Bronze
Equiteq 🥉Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉Bronze
EY-ParthenonPart of EY🥉Bronze
IBM Business Services 🥉Bronze
L.E.K. Consulting 🥉Bronze
OC&C Strategy Consultants 🥉Bronze
Operations & supply chain
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
IBM Business Services 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇Gold
Bain & Company 🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
Deloitte Digital 🥈Silver
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
Vendigital 🥈Silver
4C Associates 🥉Bronze
AlixPartners 🥉Bronze
Alvarez & Marsal 🥉Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉Bronze
Baringa 🥉Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉Bronze
Cambridge Consultants 🥉Bronze
Capgemini Invent 🥉Bronze
Curzon Consulting 🥉Bronze
Efficio 🥉Bronze
Miebach 🥉Bronze
Mitie 🥉Bronze
Newton 🥉Bronze
PA Consulting 🥉Bronze
Retearn 🥉Bronze
The Berkeley Partnership 🥉Bronze
Unipart 🥉Bronze
Organisation & change
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇Gold
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
Deloitte Digital 🥈Silver
IBM Business Services 🥈Silver
Korn Ferry 🥈Silver
PA Consulting 🥈Silver
Project One 🥈Silver
31ten 🥉Bronze
Afiniti 🥉Bronze
Bain & Company 🥉Bronze
Basis 🥉Bronze
Capgemini Invent 🥉Bronze
Clarasys 🥉Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉Bronze
Gallup 🥉Bronze
Grant Thornton 🥉Bronze
Human Engine 🥉Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉Bronze
North Highland 🥉Bronze
Oaklin 🥉Bronze
Q5 🥉Bronze
The Berkeley Partnership 🥉Bronze
The PSCFormerly 2020 Delivery🥉Bronze
People & performance
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
Korn Ferry 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
PwC Consulting 🥇Gold
Accelerating Experience 🥈Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈Silver
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥈Silver
Capgemini Invent 🥈Silver
Capita 🥈Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈Silver
Gallup 🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
Amicus 🥉Bronze
Bain & Company 🥉Bronze
Basis 🥉Bronze
GameShift 🥉Bronze
Human Engine 🥉Bronze
Lane4 🥉Bronze
Mercer 🥉Bronze
North Highland 🥉Bronze
Peopletoo 🥉Bronze
Q5 🥉Bronze
Talik & Company 🥉Bronze
The GAP Partnership 🥉Bronze
Sales & customer relationship management
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
Bain & Company 🥈Silver
Dectech 🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
Quantum 🥈Silver
Sales Tec 🥈Silver
Acrotrend 🥉Bronze
Arthur D. Little  🥉Bronze
Baringa 🥉Bronze
Beyond Philosophy 🥉Bronze
Clarasys 🥉Bronze
Egremont Group 🥉Bronze
EY - Ernst & Young 🥉Bronze
Integration Consulting 🥉Bronze
Prophet 🥉Bronze
Publicis Sapient 🥉Bronze
RedQuadrant 🥉Bronze
Strategy
NameNotesRating
Accenture 🥇Gold
Bain & Company 🥇Gold
BCG - Boston Consulting Group 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
McKinsey & Company 🥇Gold
Curzon Consulting 🥈Silver
EY - Ernst & Young 🥈Silver
Oliver Wyman 🥈Silver
PA Consulting 🥈Silver
31ten 🥉Bronze
Arthur D. Little  🥉Bronze
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥉Bronze
Baringa 🥉Bronze
BearingPoint  🥉Bronze
CRA - Charles River Associates  🥉Bronze
EY-ParthenonPart of EY🥉Bronze
GameShift 🥉Bronze
Gartner 🥉Bronze
KearneyFormerly A.T. Kearney🥉Bronze
L.E.K. Consulting 🥉Bronze
Monitor DeloittePart of Deloitte🥉Bronze
O&O - Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates 🥉Bronze
Oxford Strategic Consulting 🥉Bronze
Strategy&Part of PwC🥉Bronze
White Space Strategy 🥉Bronze
Sustainability
NameNotesRating
3Keel 🥇Gold
Accenture 🥇Gold
Deloitte Consulting 🥇Gold
KPMG ConsultingIncluding KPMG Boxwood🥇Gold
Arup 🥈Silver
AtkinsPart of SNC-Lavalin Group🥈Silver
ERM 🥈Silver
McKinsey & Company 🥈Silver
Mott MacDonald 🥈Silver
PA Consulting 🥈Silver
PwC Consulting 🥈Silver
Ricardo 🥈Silver
AccountAbility 🥉Bronze
Baringa 🥉Bronze
Oliver Wyman 🥉Bronze
Ortec Finance 🥉Bronze
Sustain Value 🥉Bronze
Systemic Consult 🥉Bronze
Twentyfifty 🥉Bronze
Volans 🥉Bronze
WSP 🥉Bronze

Methodology and notes

Market definition
Along with classic management consulting firms, IT consultancies, advisory branches of auditing firms and consultancy branches of technology companies were eligible.

Methodology
The list of consultancies is based on two surveys; one among peers (partners and executives from the consultancies) and another among clients. Both surveys were conducted online by Statista. 

Peer survey
Building on last year’s methodology, the longlist was expanded to more than 1,600 firms and used as a basis for the latest survey among peers. To update the longlist, Statista used recommendations from previous years and the following sources: lists of associations (eg Management Consultancies Association), consulting directories (eg Consultingcase101) and company databases (eg Orbis). The list of management consulting partners and executives was compiled using research conducted mainly on firms’ websites. It was also possible to register for the survey on ft.com. The sample included 5,100 partners and executives of UK management consultancies.

Invitations to the survey were sent via an email containing a personalised link. The field period ran from July 20 to August 30 2020. As in previous years, partners and executives could make recommendations in 15 sectors and 14 consulting services. Respondents were also given the opportunity to name consultancies they would refrain from recommending.

An autocomplete function was available to assist in selecting a consultancy and respondents were also able to recommend any consultancy which did not appear in the autocomplete list, or add a negative evaluation.

A score was given to each firm based on the number of positive and negative recommendations they received in each sector and consulting service. Self-recommendations were excluded.

Client survey
An online survey was then conducted among about 1,000 senior executives who have used management consultancies, recruited through an online access panel. The field phase lasted from September 7-20.

Respondents were asked to indicate the sectors or consulting services in which they had collaborated with a management consultancy in the past four years. They were requested to recommend firms by using the autofill list or adding names. The respondents were given a list of recommended consultancies for evaluation for each sector or consulting service they had specified. The quality of the firms was surveyed using a five-point scale (very good to very poor). The evaluations “very good”, “good” and “acceptable” counted as recommendations (“very good” counted as one recommendation, “good” and “acceptable” carried a lower weight). The evaluations “poor” and “very poor” counted against consultancies. Reputation is typically built over several years and this list aims to reflect that longevity. Therefore, last year’s results were also taken into account, but were attributed a low weighting.

Recommendations
In each sector and consulting service, firms were sorted according to the number of recommendations minus negative evaluations. The groups were placed in the classes below, based on the average number of recommendations in that sector or consulting service:

• Consultancies that received well above the average number of recommendations were sorted into the gold class, “very frequently recommended”. (The number of recommendations was at least two times larger than the average for each sector or consulting service.)

• Firms that received fewer recommendations but were still clearly above average, were sorted into the silver class, “frequently recommended”. (The number of recommendations was less than double, but more than the average for each sector or consulting service.)

• Firms that still received a significant number of recommendations from peers and clients, were sorted into the bronze class, “recommended”, within their industry or sector.

• Firms with an insufficient number of recommendations were excluded. Consultancies are sorted alphabetically in each class.

Disclaimer
The ranking comprises firms with a sufficient number of recommendations; a mention is positive and is a vote of confidence from the market. The ranking was created through a complex process. The quality of consultancies not included is not disputed.

Get alerts on Management consulting when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Explore the Special Report
READ MORE
Do management consultants make healthcare better or worse?
new

Follow the topics in this article