Apple has hit a $2tn market capitalisation just two years after it became the world’s first trillion-dollar company, concern is growing in Germany that a rule introduced as part of the country’s emergency response to coronavirus is fuelling the creation of thousands of so-called zombie groups that could end up sapping the economy for years to come. Plus, as Joe Biden prepares to accept the Democratic nomination for president, he’s putting green energy at the centre of his campaign.





Apple market value hits $2tn

https://www.ft.com/content/ef09a97a-fcea-44d7-a5c0-5dc67becf286





Germany haunted by spectre of zombie companies

https://www.ft.com/content/5d5d1bc1-61a3-46a9-915c-1a1e6f2e5fd2





Biden gambles on placing climate change at heart of US energy policy

https://www.ft.com/content/2ac477e7-34a4-4c0e-b9f4-018cef47d67d





Airbnb files for initial public offering

https://www.ft.com/content/a35a84b1-8177-40de-99d5-ca04d375cd3b

