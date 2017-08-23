Sberbank gains deposits and posts another record profit

Sberbank, Russia’s state-owned banking group, continued to smash records by posting net profit of Rbs185.6bn on Wednesday for the second quarter, on the back of healthy corporate lending growth.

The gains represented an increase of 11.4 per cent on Sberbank’s previous record profit, set in the previous quarter, and a 27.6 per cent increase year-on-year.

Earnings per share rose 26.3 per cent year on year to Rbs8.36, while return on equity gained slightly to 24.8 per cent.

The strong results came amid growth in corporate lending, which had slumped slightly in previous quarters. Sberbank’s total loan book grew 4.7 per cent from the previous quarter to Rbs19tn ($321bn), boosted by a 5.4 per cent uptick in the bank’s corporate loan portfolio and a 3.9 per cent quarterly increase in its consumer unsecured loan portfolio.

The results significantly exceeded most analysts’ expectations. “Operating results were particularly robust, with [operating income] 6 per cent above consensus and [operating expenses] 6 per cent below. We consider the results to be strong, and see upside risks to our earnings forecasts for this year and beyond,” Jason Hurwitz, an analyst at VTB Capital, wrote in a note.

Sberbank consolidated its dominant position on the Russian market — it is nearly three times the size of its largest competitor by assets — as client deposits increased by 4.8 per cent on the previous quarter amid broader fears about the stability of the banking sector.

In the past two months, Otkritie, Russia’s largest privately held bank, has lost more than Rbs600bn in deposits at a time when investors have jitters over the central bank’s ongoing regulatory crackdown as well as Otkritie’s financial health.

Russia’s central bank and anti-monopoly service summoned an analyst from Alfa Capital for a meeting earlier this week after he released a note warning of financial trouble at Otkritie and three other large privately held lenders. Alfa Capital has disowned the note.

Sberbank frequently attracts more deposits when customers are concerned about banking stability.

The central bank has shut down over 300 lenders in the past four years over holes in their balance sheet. In July, it moved to file criminal charges against the management of Yugra, Russia’s 33rd-largest bank by assets, over a $2bn hole in its balance sheet that it said was the result of a pyramid scheme.

Separately on Wednesday, a Moscow appellate court dismissed a Rbs67bn lawsuit against Sberbank brought by state-run oil pipeline monopoly Transneft over losses it sustained on derivatives during the rouble’s crash in 2014.

The derivatives were intended to hedge Transneft’s risks from its foreign debt portfolio and included call and put options that went into effect if the rouble fell below 45 to the dollar. By the end of the year, the rouble’s value had nearly halved, at around 60 to the dollar, and had touched a record low of 80 in December 2014.

Transneft, which lost Rbs75.3bn, had argued that it was not properly qualified to play the derivatives market. Bella Zlatkis, a deputy chief executive at Sberbank, said in response: “If one of us buys $100,000 in securities today, then tomorrow they’ll be a qualified investor, because the way that’s decided is through the size and significance of the business being conducted.”