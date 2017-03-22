Philippine ministers cry foul over China’s island plans

A Chinese plan to build a radar station on a disputed rocky ocean outcrop has laid bare tensions in the Philippine government over President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign to woo Beijing.

Enrique Manalo, the Philippines’ new foreign secretary, said on Wednesday his country had sought clarification from China. That followed a warning on Tuesday from Mr Duterte’s justice minister that Manila would launch a formal protest.

The rhetoric from cabinet ministers is tougher than the president’s own initial comments that the Philippines could not stop China from pressing ahead with plans to build an environmental monitoring station on Scarborough Shoal.

Mr Duterte’s diplomatic tilt towards Beijing and away from Manila’s traditional ally Washington has been a key plank of his foreign policy — and has shifted the security balance of Asia’s contested seas.

Boo Chanco, a columnist at the Philippine Star newspaper, said Mr Duterte was now politically compelled to press Manila’s case over Scarborough Shoal, which has long poisoned relations with China.

“Mr Duterte has bent over backwards in the hope that diplomacy will eventually result in China not doing anything . . . drastic in the Panatag Shoal,” Mr Chanco said, referring to the outcrop by its Filipino name. “The report about the planned building leaves him no choice but to file that protest.”

Mr Manalo, who became Philippine foreign secretary this month, said that Manila had asked China to explain its Scarborough Shoal plans. He declined to confirm or deny a statement on Tuesday by Vitaliano Aguirre, justice minister, that the Philippines would make a complaint to Beijing.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said there is no point going to war over the territorial dispute © Bloomberg

Neither the foreign ministry nor the justice ministry in Manila immediately responded to a request for more information about government policy on Scarborough Shoal. The plan for preparatory work on the radar facility was announced last week by a Chinese mayor with responsibility for the disputed outcrop.

Mr Duterte himself has played down the news, saying at the weekend that it would be pointless to go to war with Beijing over it. A presidential spokesman has since stressed that the Philippines is “not giving up its claims and our entitlements” over Scarborough Shoal.

The outcrop has been a source of fierce argument between the Philippines and China since an effort at detente broke down under the previous government in Manila in 2012.

Relations between the two countries plunged further when the Philippines mounted a case at an international court in The Hague against Beijing’s sweeping South China Sea claims. The court ruled in Manila’s favour last July.

Mr Duterte appeared to distance himself from the judgment during a landmark trip to China in October, when he branded it “just a piece of paper with four corners”. Shortly afterwards, Beijing allowed Filipino fisherman to return to fish around Scarborough Shoal.

The Philippine president has moved closer to China in other ways, praising its contribution to his country’s economy since he took office in June. More than $13bn worth of bilateral trade and investment announcements flowed from his trip to China, when he also dramatically proclaimed Manila’s “separation” from its security treaty ally the US.

