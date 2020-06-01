FT Series Fantasy dinner parties FT writers select the guests, venue and dishes for their dream meals Simon Kuper’s fantasy dinner partyThe FT columnist selects his perfect venue, food, wine and company for a post-lockdown celebration Robert Shrimsley’s fantasy dinner partyThe FT political commentator picks the guests, dishes and venue for his dream meal Martin Wolf’s fantasy dinner partyWho makes the guest list for the FT chief economics commentator’s dream meal? Pilita Clark’s fantasy dinner partyThe FT business columnist picks the guests, dishes and venue for her dream meal