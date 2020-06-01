FT Series

Fantasy dinner parties

FT writers select the guests, venue and dishes for their dream meals
Simon Kuper’s fantasy dinner party

The FT columnist selects his perfect venue, food, wine and company for a post-lockdown celebration

Robert Shrimsley’s fantasy dinner party

The FT political commentator picks the guests, dishes and venue for his dream meal

Martin Wolf’s fantasy dinner party

Who makes the guest list for the FT chief economics commentator’s dream meal?

Pilita Clark’s fantasy dinner party

The FT business columnist picks the guests, dishes and venue for her dream meal