Etihad Airways’ chief James Hogan to quit Gulf carrier

Etihad Airways chief executive James Hogan is to resign later this year as the Abu Dhabi state airline acknowledged it needed to review its strategy of expanding its reach by purchasing minority stakes in airlines around the globe.

The shake-up, which will come in the second half of the year and include the departure of chief financial officer James Rigney, follows a decade of leadership by Mr Hogan in which the Gulf upstart has grown has grown from a 22-plane regional airline into a global carrier with 700 aircraft and 26,000 employees, carrying 120m passengers a year.

But Mohamed Al Mazrouei, board chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, said the airline needed to “progress and adjust” Mr Hogan’s strategy of purchasing equity stakes in competing airlines, though he insisted the carrier remained “committed to the strategy”.

Earlier this month, Mr Hogan mounted a spirited defence of the carrier’s strategy despite “significant challenges” with some struggling carriers in Europe.

Mr Al Mazrouei: said: “We must ensure that the airline is the right size and the right shape. We must continue to improve cost efficiency, productivity and revenue.”

Etihad has seven minority equity partnerships: Air Serbia, Air Seychelles, airberlin, Alitalia, Etihad Regional, Jet Airways and Virgin Australia.

Etihad said it was “actively participating in the next phase of Alitalia’s restructuring plan”.

Gulf supercarriers have been hit by slowing global and regional travel amid economic uncertainty, forcing Etihad and its regional competitors Emirates Airline and Qatar Airways to discount fares in a bid to retain market share.

Emirates Airline profits for the first half of its 2016-2017 financial year fell 75 per cent because of a “bleak global economic outlook . . . with no resolution in sight”.

Both Emirates and Etihad have internally announced job cuts among non-core staff.