Canada’s Bombardier faces tough fight for survival

If a trade war breaks out between the US, Canada and the US over Bombardier’s new passenger jet, it will be the fault of the Montreal-based aerospace company, according to Wilbur Ross, US commerce secretary.

Bombardier has done little to help its own case in a battle against Boeing’s claim that its smaller rival has sold its new C Series passenger jet into the US thanks to illegal subsidies from the UK and Canada, he said.

“Bombardier has essentially not co-operated with the proceeding at all,” added Mr Ross. “What that means is that the evidence we have to rely on is evidence not coming from Bombardier but evidence being proposed by Boeing and other outside parties.”

The Department of Commerce’s preliminary decision on Tuesday that tariffs of up to 220 per cent should be slapped on Bombardier’s C Series aircraft has sabres rattling in Canada and the UK, where thousands of jobs rely on the industry’s newest passenger jet.

Both Ottawa and London — Bombardier makes wings for its aircraft at a factory in Belfast — have suggested they could boycott Boeing’s defence equipment in response.

Boeing says this is a price it is willing to pay in order to lay down a marker as the industry prepares for the arrival of new competitors from China and Russia.

A final ruling on Boeing’s complaint against Bombardier is not expected until next year, making any immediate boycott by Canada and the UK unlikely. But for Bombardier, the consequences are severe.

The $5.6bn sale to US carrier Delta Air Lines of 75 C Series aircraft — the deal that sparked Boeing’s challenge — may now collapse under the weight of those punishing tariffs.

That single deal represents about 20 per cent of Bombardier’s agreed sales for the C Series, and if those orders disappear, production of the jet would have to be reviewed, and jobs potentially cut.

Worse, downpayments by airlines for the aircraft would have to be repaid by Bombardier — a problem for a company that for several years has been so cash-strapped that it has had to seek financial support from the Canadian and UK governments.

But the biggest blow for the C Series is that punitive tariffs by the US would, in effect, close out the biggest aircraft market in the world, according to Andrew Gollan, analyst at Berenberg.

“The Delta deal was so important . . . it was a large order with one of the three big blue-chip US airlines,” he said. “Such a stamp of approval makes the product far more marketable in the long term.”

Bombardier took a big gamble when it decided to launch the C Series a decade ago.

In a burst of ambition, the Canadian company opted to develop a new short-haul passenger jet featuring fuel-efficient engines, and this brought Bombardier firmly into the sights of Airbus and Boeing, the world’s two biggest aircraft makers.

Their smallest narrow-body models looked vulnerable to the challenge posed by the C Series, and Airbus and Boeing responded by revamping their ageing single aisle models — the A320 and 737, respectively — with new, more efficient engines.

Both companies sought to suffocate Bombardier’s chances of securing orders for its new jet by cutting the prices of their own narrow-body aircraft to levels that would be hard for airlines to resist. “They did try to kill it off from the start with very aggressive pricing,” said one analyst who declined to be named.

In addition, the C Series has sucked up resources far beyond Bombardier’s expectations, in part due to the complexity of its innovative Pratt & Whitney engines.

Bombardier spent $5.6bn bringing the jet to market, more than double its initial budget. Along the way Bombardier has come close to financial ruin, with bailouts from Canada’s federal government and Quebec’s provincial administration.

The problems with the C Series have also claimed the scalps of Bombardier managers who launched the jet, forced cost cutting that has seen thousands of workers lose their jobs and caused delays to the company’s business jet programmes.

The C Series is universally acclaimed as a highly efficient aircraft. In service with Swiss International Airlines and Air Baltic, it is delivering a far lower fuel burn than expected.

However, many analysts wonder whether the result has been worth the pain. While focusing on the C Series, Bombardier has lost the lead it once had in business jets, and the company’s train making division now looks vulnerable after rivals Siemens and Alstom agreed to a tie-up.

Boeing’s fight with Bombardier is unlikely to be resolved quickly. Next week, the US commerce department is due to rule whether the Canadian company is guilty of selling the C Series below cost in the US market — so-called dumping. Such a ruling would clear the way for yet more US tariffs to be applied on the jet.

Both the subsidy and the dumping allegations against Bombardier will also face scrutiny from the US International Trade Commission, which will have to determine by early next year whether Boeing suffered actual damage to its businesses as a result of its Canadian rival’s sales.

That in itself may also not mark an end to the dispute. Canada and the UK could decide to challenge the US ruling at the World Trade Organisation.

The US and Canada could separately sit down to negotiate a settlement, as has been done with other disputes in the past.

In the meantime, Bombardier will work hard to find new orders for the C Series to fill any gap that Delta might leave. It is already indicating that Chinese airlines might be interested in purchasing the aircraft.

Few industry experts believe that the commerce department’s ruling means the end of the C Series just yet. It will find buyers, even if not in the US.

“Our view is that it will survive,” said another analyst who did not want to be identified. “It will just have a small presence.”