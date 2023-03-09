EY employees were told that the plan to spin off the consulting business needs to be reworked, and Chinese president Xi Jinping is preparing to shore up financial stability at home while trying to keep up in an intense rivalry with the US over technology. Plus the FT’s Chris Giles explains just how bad a state the British economy is in.

EY split paused amid partner infighting over fate of tax experts

What does Xi Jinping’s tighter regulatory grip on China mean for business?

Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark fund tops $300mn in fees despite losses

The UK economy has a London problem — but it’s not what you think

