Craving new sensory stimulation? A set of face mists are ideal for breaking up the monotony of hours spent staring at a screen, as well as providing an extra buffer against our skin’s biggest aggressors.

Drunk Elephant’s Sweet Biome uses a cocktail of fermented sake extract, hops and kombucha to help restore, soothe and balance the microbiome. “Think of a good mist as a nutritional pop of vitamins, antioxidants and water-boosting substances,” says founder Tiffany Masterson, whose latest launch was inspired by the nourishing components of sweat. A similar hit can be found from Tom Ford’s Hyaluronic Energizing Mist and Chanel’s Hydra Beauty Essence Mist, both of which contain an invigorating dose of vitamin E.

For an immediate moisture boost, look to offerings from Dr Barbara Sturm, Givenchy and Glow Recipe, while Dr Dennis Gross has a formula to help fight against environmental stressors. And lastly, for a make-up refresher, try a spritz of Fenty Beauty’s What It Dew, a herbal-infused fine mist that can be applied morning, night or whenever the mood strikes.

Tom Ford Hyaluronic Energizing Mist, £60

Dr Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Skin Set & Refresh Mist, $30

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, $28

Fenty Beauty What It Dew Makeup Spray, $30

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Face Mist, €85

Givenchy L’Intemporel Blossom Cream-in-Mist, £48

Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Sake Spray, $42

Chanel Hydra Beauty Essence Mist, £48