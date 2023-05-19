The boy called from Indonesia, where he is travelling before starting his first serious job. The news was not good. Arsenal clearly were not going to win the Premier League and so he would not be returning early for the festivities.

Knowing the team, we had never placed much weight on his contingency plans to cut short his multi-month Asian tour. There would be no need to trade the dreary vistas of the Indonesian archipelago for the spectacular back roads of Highbury. It was, I accept, a tough call. Why take a boat trip to Komodo to see the fearsome dragons when you can jostle with football fans for a glimpse of Martin Odegaard gurning from the top of a double-decker on a victory parade through north London? Why wouldn’t he dash back? After all, it was that or Laos.

The upshot is that he’ll be gone a bit longer. It always seemed a bizarre prioritisation, although he appeared deadly serious about it. Happily the Gunners came through for him.

It was, nonetheless, dashed unsporting of them to keep his hopes alive until pretty late in the season. A more considerate squad would have loused this up well before Easter. And to be fair, Arsenal fans have had many seasons of such consideration. (The only upside to the debacle is that the new narrative of a team that led all season only to fluff it at the end, may finally persuade Keir Starmer to cut the God-awful Arsenal gags from his speeches.)

Even so, this degree of demented devotion, though well-documented and, for some reason, even admired, is troubling. Even more concerning is that I slightly understand the impulse. One of the happiest days of my life was sitting with the boy at Wembley watching my own epically underperforming team secure Premier League status in the third place play-off final. That such a piffling event could make even my top 100 days is its own form of tragic, although it was also wrapped up in memories of my father who is to blame for my supporting this hopeless side. The joy was boosted by the fact that victory came in the last minute, and entirely against the run of play, and so arrived as a moment of perfect and unfiltered elation. That is what football does to you.

The boy was determined not to make the same mistake in backing a losing club, which makes his choice of Arsenal all the less impressive. Anyway, after years of living with underachievement he was determined to be there to claim the reward for years of perseverance. He has been going for more than a decade now with precious little silverware to show for it, apart from the four FA Cups, which, apparently, don’t really count.

This might, he concluded, be the only time his team claimed the title. Indonesia will still be there next year; the Premier League might never come again. The obvious logic of this position would be to stop wasting time and support Manchester City, thereby sparing himself years of heartache since there will always be another win just around the corner. Sadly real fandom denies you these rational choices.

So even though I would never make such a choice myself, I know that, unlike his mother, I do not think his instinct is entirely mad even though, of course, it is. True devotion confers the sense that you are a member of a giant family, and what is family if you are not there for the big moments?

Perhaps his claim to be ready to return was the posturing of someone who knew, deep down, that the situation would not arise. I like to think so, because there may never be another opportunity for such lengthy travel. He had worked hard to fund and plan the trip, persuading friends to join him on different legs. Travel has become so painless that it is easy to be blasé about time and opportunity. But this, rather than football, is the once-in-a-lifetime moment. He has been to places he already dreams of seeing again, swum with dolphins, gazed into star-filled skies and learnt the true value of food hygiene.

Would he really have dashed home early? I can’t be certain. But mercifully Arsenal had his priorities straight. One day he’ll thank them. Or, more probably, he won’t.

