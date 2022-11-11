The HTSI holiday gift guide 2022

The HTSI holiday gift guide 2022What to give everyone, from glamazons to gastronomes and from globetrotters to gardeners . . . © Getty ImagesWhat’s on the HTSI editor’s Christmas wishlist?Bags, boots and another tweed blazer, of course new 16 gifts for the mixologist in your lifeThe HTSI drinks writer shakes up a cocktail of ideas new 17 presents for festive foodiesHTSI’s food writer wants a woven water holder, Milk Duds and a serving wagon new 16 seasonal buys for dapper guysSartorial stocking fillers, suggested by Nick Foulkes new 13 gifts for gallivanting globetrottersThe HTSI travel editor’s wishlist for world travellers new What to give a design-o-phile this Christmas?The HTSI creative director picks presents for the aesthetically rigorous new More from this Series15 presents for the coolest women (and kids) you knowThe Kudos Project editor wants a watch, a wool rug and some wheels new 16 presents for gardeners and craft loversHTSI’s contributing editor picks gifts for chic countryside living new 17 foolproof gifts for fashionable menThe HTSI fashion editor is hoping for Dior Tokios, top scents and Tekla PJs new 14 brilliant buys for beauty queens (and kings)The HTSI beauty columnist wants at-home laser treatments and luxury pyjamas new 15 great gadgets to give this Christmas The HTSI Technopolis writer has put ebikes, night lights and robots on his wishlist new