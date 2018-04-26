When I joined the FT in 1995, we had barely any idea what our readers thought. We believed (wrongly, as it turned out) that their favourite news stories were about corporate takeovers.

It’s different now. Writing about Brexit on and off since 2016, I’ve had hundreds of emails, thousands of online comments and several face-to-face dressing-downs from pro-Brexit readers. Clearly this group doesn’t represent all Leave voters — after all, these are FT readers who are still engaging with Brexit, whereas most Britons switched off in summer 2016. Still, given the large sample size, here is a rich trove of pro-Brexit opinion.

A few generalisations. Most pro-Brexit readers feel energised by a very British project: an independent UK defies an undemocratic European power. To be energising, Brexit must be hard, since a soft Brexit (in which Britain keeps following European rules) is pointless.

These readers are tired of Remoaners dismissing them as ignorant bigots. Lately, many have emailed me to say that Brexit was motivated by sovereignty, not immigration. (“It’s about who runs this country: Europe or ourselves.”) This argument reflects a national trend. In surveys by Ipsos-Mori and YouGov, the share of Britons naming immigration as a “top issue” has dropped about 20 percentage points since the referendum. That may be something to do with the peculiar context of 2016: the refugee wave reaching Germany; terrorists hitting Paris and Brussels; and the referendum campaign, which probably heightened anxiety over immigration. All this helped Vote Leave.

Below I have responded to some recurring criticisms from Brexiter readers. I’m not trying to “set them right” but to explain my position.

“You think Brexiters are stupid.” I don’t. Most voters didn’t try to make cost-benefit analyses. They were guided chiefly by their deepest beliefs about Britain’s place in the world. So was I when I voted Remain.

“There you go again . . . please, no more articles on Brexit.” Many readers think the referendum ended the argument. I think Britain’s biggest postwar national project deserves ongoing attention, especially as all varieties of Brexit remain possible: hard, soft, no-deal or even no Brexit.

“You lost. Get over it.” Democratic votes can be reversed. Parliament doesn’t have the moral legitimacy to overturn a referendum, but voters could.

After the referendum, I initially accepted that the UK didn’t belong in the EU. Recent experience as an island superpower made Britons unsuited to sharing powers. I thought Britain should become a Norway: friendly to Europe but outside it. I don’t think that any more, because young Britons are so pro-European. Populus’s polling for Global Future found British under-45s overwhelmingly pro-internationalist, pro-multiculturalist and pro-European freedom of movement. By a margin of 34 per cent, they consider the EU a “force for good”. Older Britons were negative on all these issues. Every year nearly 700,000 Britons turn 18, and about 500,000 die, so by 2021, the earliest date when the UK might go it alone, Remain’s slight average lead in polls since last autumn should have hardened into a clear majority.

“Brussels is being cruelly intransigent in the negotiations.” This could indeed prove damaging. One senior European politician says that when one negotiating partner has all the cards and the other has none, the former will tend to thrash the latter. He sees a risk of a repeat of the Versailles treaty after the first world war, when the victor nations punished Germany. If Britons think Brussels is being harsh, the next generation may not drift back towards Europe.

“You Remainers represent an out-of-touch elite.” Yes, I hold tiresomely predictable snobbish metropolitan views. But if we’re the elite, what are Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Brexit-voting wealthy Bournemouth? Danny Dorling, the Oxford geographer, says the Brexit vote was predominantly southern and middle-class. Low income didn’t predict support for Leave. What did was being older, not having attended university and holding culturally conservative views (such as supporting flogging). Brexiters brilliantly use anti-elite rhetoric — hence the constant talk about poor, Brexit-voting northern towns. But Remainers will increasingly marshal the same rhetoric against the Tory government.

“You seem to feel the EU was the Garden of Eden.” I don’t. Visiting the European Commission shortly before Brexit, I was aghast at the undertaxed, bubble-dwelling time-servers I came across. I just think being in is better than out.

“I doubt we are heading for economic hell.” I agree that Brexit’s economic impact probably won’t be disastrous — merely negative. It may be overshadowed by automation and other economic changes we can’t see coming.

“You are Dutch/French/Ugandan, so don’t interfere.” I’ve only ever had one passport — British — but I don’t think nationality is a prerequisite for debating Brexit anyway. I bang on about Brexit largely because I feel surprisingly involved. Maybe I’m more of a British patriot than I thought.

“You were a football writer, so what do you know?” You’ve got me there.

Millennials: Tell us how you watch sport Are you a millennial (born between 1981 and 1996)? I am writing an article on changing consumption habits and want to know how you watch sport, and how you plan to follow the football World Cup. Please share your thoughts and your age here. Many thanks in advance.

If you are a subscriber and would like to receive alerts when Simon’s articles are published, just click the button “add to myFT”, which appears at the top of this page beside the author’s name. Not a subscriber? Follow Simon on @KuperSimon or email him at simon.kuper@ft.com

Follow @FTMag on Twitter to find out about our latest stories first. Subscribe to FT Life on YouTube for the latest FT Weekend videos