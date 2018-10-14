Lawrence Summers’ article “ I discovered the rest of America on my summer holiday” (October 9) and the correspondence that followed brought to mind my first visit to the US in 1979. I was employed by the Bank of England but had been seconded to the BP corporate planning group. I and a colleague went to New York, Boston, Louisville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston.

On our last day in Houston we went to the Texas Commerce Bank (now long gone) and met one of their people. He said he would take us to lunch at the Petroleum Club, so he put on his Stetson, and with him in his string tie, tooled boots and spurs we walked along the street. I said: “We were in Dallas yesterday and went to the Kennedy Memorial”. Without breaking stride, he simply said: “Best thing we ever did.”

I have never forgotten the shock of that remark, and learnt that the littoral liberal thought is only one part of the US. It, unfortunately, resonates with much of the US’s politics at the moment, with the visceral disagreement that many of us find difficult to comprehend.

Philip Warland

London SE1, UK