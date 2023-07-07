As Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sketches out his vision for education, the FT’s Whitehall editor Lucy Fisher is joined by columnists Stephen Bush and Robert Shrimsley to discuss how to boost vocational training. Plus, the NHS reaches 75 - but is there much to celebrate? The FT’s global health editor Sarah Neville gives the service a health check. And will Threads overtake Twitter as the premier social network for political chat?

