January data from FTCR suggested producer prices continued rising at the start of 2017. Freight companies and exporters said they raised prices, while underground lenders said they expected inflation to increase in the coming three to six months.

However, there is still insufficient evidence to show rising producer prices are being passed on to the household sector — our readings of consumer inflation and consumer inflation expectations continued to ease in January.

A People’s Bank of China rate rise last month was largely aimed at financial market activity. So long as inflation remains contained, we do not expect a move to adjust benchmark interest rates.

There is little evidence that surging producer prices are feeding through to the household sector. Another spike in China’s producer price index (PPI) in December has raised concerns that consumer inflation may follow. The PPI, which had been negative for 54 months before September, rose to a five-year high of 5.5 per cent in December. However, the consumer price index ticked down to 2.1 per cent that month, ending the year far below the government’s target of around 3 per cent (see chart).

FTCR gauges of inflation at the corporate level pointed to further increases in the PPI in January:

Although the FTCR Freight index fell, dragged by seasonality, our month-on-month freight rate sub-index rose sharply to its second highest reading since November 2014. The year-on-year measure of freight rates increased to its highest level since August 2014 (see chart).

Our measures of export prices have also risen in recent months on both month-on-month and year-on-year bases (see chart). Exporting companies have not reported an associated increase in costs, as freight companies have, but they are benefiting from renminbi weakness: a record 83 per cent of exporters said in January they were not concerned about the impact of currency appreciation on their profits.

There has been a steady increase in the number of underground lenders that see rising inflationary pressure in the economy three to six months out, our monthly survey of underground lenders has found. Those believing such pressures will be high or very high totalled 36.7 per cent in January vs 33.3 per cent in January 2016 and just 16.7 per cent in January 2015 (see chart).

On the other hand, our monthly interrogation of consumers across the country suggests they are not braced for rising prices.

Households estimated their cost of living has grown 6.7 per cent vs a year ago, higher than 2016’s 6.5 per cent average but lower than October-December readings. Their estimates of future cost-of-living growth was just 6 per cent in January, the lowest reading for that month in the history of the series (see chart).

FTCR’s monthly measure of the labour market also found little evidence that wage costs are driving up prices. Our measure of month-on-month labour costs has decelerated over the past year to a level suggesting that wage inflation is barely registering (see chart). Our year-on-year measure of inflation has also weakened sharply in the past year, while future expectations are similarly subdued.

Interviews with retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers also suggested that, for the most part, rising producer prices are not affecting consumers. Retailers said they increased prices on home appliances in the run-up to the lunar new year holiday, despite reportedly being instructed by the National Development and Reform Commission, which continues to police prices in the economy, to shield consumers ahead of the holiday.

However, wholesalers said food prices — which dominate the basket used to measure CPI — are expected to ease following the lunar new year holiday. Base effects should further flatter headline CPI readings in February and March following a pork price-induced spike last year.

PPI increasing

For now, the brunt of Chinese reflation is seen in only a limited number of PPI components that relate to government attempts to cut industrial overcapacity and to a housing market which is already slowing on the back of a clampdown on speculative activity (see chart). The government has pledged to continue capacity cuts this year, broadening them to sectors such as cement and glass. However, officials eased off the coal industry last November as prices spiked, and we would expect a similarly flexible approach this year, particularly in the run-up to a key Communist Party meeting expected in the latter half.

We do not expect any monetary policy response to this PPI increase. The People’s Bank of China spooked the financial markets ahead of the lunar new year break with a 10 basis point increase in the rate it charges borrowers via its medium-term lending facility (MLF). That was aimed at tempering financial market excess, rather than at inflation. Were the government sufficiently concerned about inflation, which would require a sustained move above the 3 per cent ceiling or similar shock, we would expect an adjustment to the benchmark deposit and lending rates, which can still send a powerful policy signal. The PBoC continues to publish these, even after interest rate deregulation such as the development of the MLF, although they have not been raised since 2011.