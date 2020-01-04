Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

After 28 years at the FT, Whitehall editor James Blitz looks back on his time as political editor and defence editor, and the stories he has covered - including Tony Blair’s election victory, the Iraq war, the fights with Gordon Brown, the future of the armed forces, the civil service and Brexit. Presented by Sebastian Payne and produced by Anna Dedhar.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.