The EU and the UK are set to open probes into Nvidia’s $40bn acquisition of chip designer Arm

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The EU and the UK are set to open probes into Nvidia’s $40bn acquisition of chip designer Arm, Microsoft looks to capitalise on Google’s threat to shut its search engine in Australia, and Mario Draghi accepts the mandate to form Italy’s next government. Plus, the FT’s retail correspondent, Jonathan Eley, explains how bargain retail is surging during the pandemic.





UK and EU to open in-depth probes into Nvidia’s $40bn acquisition of Arm

www.ft.com/content/a3adccc9-678e-44ef-bdb5-e847ecb7de8c





Australia media law push undeterred by Google search exit threat

www.ft.com/content/5d656fa3-9278-4528-9edf-514ddfd29c1d?





Mario Draghi accepts mandate to form new Italian government

https://www.ft.com/content/9022639f-9b88-40fe-9875-1d4a282ac5e4





Bagging bargains: the unexpected rise of the discount megastore

https://www.ft.com/content/554984ba-c010-4956-9125-6a7fc6806295





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.