The EU and the UK are set to open probes into Nvidia’s $40bn acquisition of chip designer Arm, Microsoft looks to capitalise on Google’s threat to shut its search engine in Australia, and Mario Draghi accepts the mandate to form Italy’s next government. Plus, the FT’s retail correspondent, Jonathan Eley, explains how bargain retail is surging during the pandemic. 


UK and EU to open in-depth probes into Nvidia’s $40bn acquisition of Arm

www.ft.com/content/a3adccc9-678e-44ef-bdb5-e847ecb7de8c


Australia media law push undeterred by Google search exit threat

www.ft.com/content/5d656fa3-9278-4528-9edf-514ddfd29c1d?


Mario Draghi accepts mandate to form new Italian government

https://www.ft.com/content/9022639f-9b88-40fe-9875-1d4a282ac5e4


Bagging bargains: the unexpected rise of the discount megastore

https://www.ft.com/content/554984ba-c010-4956-9125-6a7fc6806295



