Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback or Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

The European Central Bank has redoubled warnings that the state of eurozone banks is a threat to the region’s economic recovery, calling on lenders to modernise or face falling profit margins.

In the latest edition of its twice-yearly Financial Stability Review, the ECB said banks’ solvency and profitability had improved but still showed a “wide gap” with global peers.

The central bank also warned that signs of increased risk-taking in financial markets were becoming more universal, particularly in bond markets.

“Markets are pricing to perfection, as though things will remain rosy,” said Vítor Constâncio, ECB vice-president, saying a big geopolitical shock could lead to a bout of volatility for investors. “Of course, things can change.”

While the eurozone’s economic performance in 2017 has outpaced most forecasts, banks in weaker economies still have almost €1tn-worth of bad loans. Even lenders in stronger parts of the 19-member currency bloc, such as Germany, have faced weak returns.

Germany’s central bank published its own separate financial stability report on Wednesday, warning that many of the country’s lenders were heavily exposed to the risk of a rapid swing in interest rates.

The ECB said more of the region’s banks needed to follow the examples of Scandinavian rivals by cutting costs and embracing digitalisation. “The big difference between Scandinavian banks and those in the rest of Europe is low costs,” Mr Constâncio said. “What is important [for eurozone financial stability] is for banks to change their business model to increase their cost efficiency.”

The calls for structural change in the financial sector are unlikely to be welcomed by bankers who blame the ECB’s aggressive monetary easing for their falling profits. The ECB has imposed negative interest rates on lenders as part of its attempts to boost inflation and growth, with banks in effect paying a levy of 0.4 per cent on a portion of their deposits.

The ECB has also launched a drive to force banks to address the problem of non-performing loans but has faced a backlash from lawmakers in Brussels who say the central bank has overstepped its mandate.

Mr Constâncio said ECB banking supervisors had to have the “power to issue guidance” and “define aims that put pressure on banks” to address the problem of sour loans.

Banks have taken measures to raise their profitability, with the number of bank branches in the eurozone falling since the financial crisis, while returns are set to improve as the economic recovery strengthens.

However, the ECB said profits for some banks were likely to stabilise only at a low level and noted “limited overall progress in improving cost efficiency” at some institutions, along with uncertainty about their future provisioning needs.

Of the eurozone’s large economies, Italian banks have the biggest problem with sour loans.

In its report, the Bundesbank said an abrupt rise in interest rates — 200 basis points, or 2 percentage points — would wipe out 55 per cent of the banking sector’s profits in the short term. The banks would have to raise the rates they pay to savers but would not instantly be able to recoup this by raising rates on property lending, since German mortgage interest rates are typically locked in for at least 10 years,

In 2016, German lenders on average eked out a return on equity of 6 per cent, well below the sector’s cost of capital of about 8 per cent, according to Bundesbank data.