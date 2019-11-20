Taylor Wimpey chief executive Pete Redfern has cashed in almost £4m worth of shares in the housebuilder in a move that puts the spotlight back on executive pay in an industry that has benefited from substantial government support.

In a corporate filing published on Wednesday, Taylor Wimpey said Mr Redfern had raised £3.74m through the sale of 2.15m shares on Tuesday at a price of 174.232p each, cutting his number of shares in the company to about 1.5m.

A spokesperson for the company said the sale was carried out for “personal financial planning reasons” and was in keeping with company regulations. Mr Redfern intended to retain his current shareholding, which is about three times his salary. Company rules mandate his holding should be at least twice his annual salary.

“I have no plans to leave,” Mr Redfern told the Financial Times, though he declined to provide further details about the share sale or how long he planned to stay at the company. He has been at the helm of Taylor Wimpey since 2007.

The housebuilder’s share price slipped 1.9 per cent in early morning trade on Wednesday.

Taylor Wimpey and other companies in the sector have been criticised for taking advantage of a government-backed policy known as Help to Buy, which has sent their profits and share prices soaring while doing little to address the UK housing shortage.

Mr Redfern’s share sale comes amid heightened scrutiny of pay for executives in the housebuilding sector, who have received sizeable rewards because of share price rises driven by Help to Buy. Last year, the boss of rival housebuilder Persimmon parted ways with the company after an outcry over his pay and bonuses. Jeff Fairburn was handed almost £39m in pay and bonuses in 2018, taking his total compensation to almost £85m over two years.

The policy is due to taper off by 2023. But other measures aimed at beefing up the supply of affordable housing, such as the Conservatives’ flagship starter home initiative, have fallen flat, with the National Audit Office disclosing earlier this month that no such homes had been built despite £2.3bn being earmarked for that purpose.

Housebuilders have also faced stark criticism over the quality of their homes, though they are adamant those issues have been resolved.

Mr Redfern’s decision to sell 60 per cent of his stock comes as large shareholders have become increasingly vocal about excessive executive pay.